Nets' DeAndre Jordan on Expanding Game at Age 31: 'Hell No. No. No Way.'

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistOctober 1, 2019

New York Knicks center DeAndre Jordan warms up before the start of an NBA basketball game against the Chicago Bulls, Monday, April 1, 2019, at Madison Square Garden in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

Don't expect to see Brooklyn Nets center DeAndre Jordan on the perimeter when the regular season begins. 

Asked by Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News if he has tried to add new wrinkles to his game, Jordan responded with a resounding no. 

"Hell no," he said. "No. No way. If I come out here and start shooting threes and s--t, then ya'll gonna be like, DeAndre, we shouldn't have signed that guy."

                 

