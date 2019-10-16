Joe Maddon Reportedly Finalizing 3-Year Contract to Be Next Angels Manager

Scott Kane/Associated Press

For the third consecutive year, the Los Angeles Angels will open the year with a different manager in the dugout.

According to Jon Heyman of MLB Network, the American League West team is "close to a deal" with Joe Maddon.

ESPN's Jesse Rogers and USA Today's Bob Nightengale provided more details:

When Mike Scioscia's 19-year run with the Angels came to an end following the 2018 season, Brad Ausmus was given the task of taking over the team.

Things never came together for Los Angeles under Ausmus, due in no small part to injuries. Andrelton Simmons, Shohei Ohtani, Mike Trout and Albert Pujols all missed at least 28 games. The starting rotation didn't have one pitcher make at least 20 starts. Trevor Cahill was the only pitcher to throw more than 100 innings.

Beyond the injuries, the Angels also endured a tragedy in 2019 when Tyler Skaggs died on July 1 at the age of 27 when he was found unresponsive in the team's hotel prior to a game against the Texas Rangers.

Los Angeles finished the year in fourth place in the American League West at 72-90, its worst single-season record since 1999 (70-92). Ausmus was fired on Sept. 30, one day after the end of the regular season.

Despite their record last season and missing the playoffs in each of the last five years, the Angels would seem to be an attractive managerial job.

They play in a great location with an owner who has spent at least $150 million on payroll in five of the past six years, and Trout remains the best player in the sport at the age of 28 and is under contract through 2030.

Maddon returns to the organization that gave him his start as a manager. He had two brief interim stints with the Angels in 1996 and 1999, going 27-24 in 51 games. The Pennsylvania native also worked as a coach for the team from 1994-2005.

For the past five seasons, Maddon was manager of the Chicago Cubs. He led them to four postseason appearances in each of his first four years, including three straight trips to the NLCS and winning the 2016 World Series.

The Angels will hope Maddon has the same type of impact on them. They are facing an uphill climb playing in the same division as the Houston Astros and Oakland Athletics, two franchises that combined to win 204 games in 2019.

It's certainly not going to be easy, but the Angels getting Maddon is the first big domino to fall in an offseason that should see them do everything possible to get back in the playoff mix in 2020.