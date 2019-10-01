Giants Rumors: Hensley Meulens to Interview for Vacant Managerial Position

Orlando Ramirez/Associated Press

San Francisco Giants bench coach Hensley Meulens will reportedly interview for the club's vacant manager position this week following the retirement of Bruce Bochy.

Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reported Meulens, who previously interviewed with the Cincinnati Reds, Detroit Tigers, Minnesota Twins and New York Yankees in recent years, will be the Giants' first candidate to meet with president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi.

