Giants Rumors: Hensley Meulens to Interview for Vacant Managerial Position

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistOctober 1, 2019

FILE - In this Aug. 28, 2017, file photo, San Francisco Giants bench coach Hensley Meulens takes in batting practice before the team's baseball game against the San Diego Padres in San Diego. Meulens has interviewed with the Cincinnati Reds for their open managerial position and also is set to meet with the Minnesota Twins this week for the job to replace Paul Molitor. Meulens was scheduled to interview in Minneapolis on Friday. A former hitting coach with the Giants when they won World Series titles in 2010, '12 and '14, he became bench coach this past season and Bruce Bochy's right-hand man. (AP Photo/Orlando Ramirez, File)
Orlando Ramirez/Associated Press

San Francisco Giants bench coach Hensley Meulens will reportedly interview for the club's vacant manager position this week following the retirement of Bruce Bochy.

Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reported Meulens, who previously interviewed with the Cincinnati Reds, Detroit Tigers, Minnesota Twins and New York Yankees in recent years, will be the Giants' first candidate to meet with president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi.

                  

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Report: Giants Interviewing Bench Coach Meulens for Manager Role

    San Francisco Giants logo
    San Francisco Giants

    Report: Giants Interviewing Bench Coach Meulens for Manager Role

    NBCS Bay Area
    via NBCS Bay Area

    The Postseason Starts TONIGHT 🙌

    Vote for who you think is moving on to play the Dodgers

    MLB logo
    MLB

    The Postseason Starts TONIGHT 🙌

    Vote for who you think is moving on to play the Dodgers

    Straw Poll
    via Straw Poll

    What Really Happened in the David Ortiz Shooting?

    Mistaken identity? Love triangle? A cover-up? B/R investigates 🔍

    MLB logo
    MLB

    What Really Happened in the David Ortiz Shooting?

    Mistaken identity? Love triangle? A cover-up? B/R investigates 🔍

    Daniel Castro
    via Bleacher Report

    B/R's 2019 Postseason Predictions 🔮

    Round-by-round picks for every series

    San Francisco Giants logo
    San Francisco Giants

    B/R's 2019 Postseason Predictions 🔮

    Round-by-round picks for every series

    Jacob Shafer
    via Bleacher Report