Manchester United, Arsenal Settle for 1-1 Draw in Premier League Clash

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Manchester United drew 1-1 with Arsenal on Monday night in the Premier League at Old Trafford.

A cagey first half burst into life just before half-time when Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea was forced into a double save from Bukayo Saka and Matteo Guendouzi.

The Red Devils then caught Arsenal on the break. Marcus Rashford could not quite meet Daniel James' cross, but he retrieved the ball and found Scott McTominay, who took a touch and fired the opener into the top corner.

Arsenal levelled just before the hour through Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. The striker applied a smart finish to lift the ball past De Gea after good work from Saka.

The 18-year-old Saka then wasted an excellent chance to put Arsenal ahead, while McTominay put a free header over the bar and Rashford saw a late free-kick saved by Bernd Leno.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer caused a few surprises with his starting XI. Rashford and Paul Pogba were both fit to start, while Aaron Wan-Bissaka missed out due to illness.

Arsenal handed starts to Saka, Nicolas Pepe and Calum Chambers, but there was no place in the squad at all for Mesut Ozil.

Goal shared the two teams:

A low-quality first half saw both sides struggling to create chances in the opening exchanges. James looked Manchester United's most likely source of inspiration, with his forward runs troubling the Arsenal defence.

Opta summed up the lack of attacking threat from both sides:

Andreas Pereira managed the first real moment of danger on 29 minutes, but his low shot was comfortably saved by Leno.

Yet the game opened up as half-time approached. Arsenal threatened when Saka tested De Gea with a shot, but the Spain international reacted well and then denied Guendouzi's follow-up at the near post.

The Red Devils took the lead after a quick break. James led the charge and slipped in a cross that just evaded Rashford. However, the striker retrieved the ball and found McTominay to crash a shot home, as shown by Sky Sports (UK only):

The Guardian's Daniel Taylor noted how Arsenal captain Granit Xhaka ducked out of the way of McTominay's goal-bound shot:

Arsenal improved after the break but were fortunate not to concede a penalty when Sead Kolasinac appeared to have handled the ball in the penalty area.

The Gunners deservedly equalised on 59 minutes. Saka did well to play in Aubameyang, and the Arsenal striker kept his composure to dink the ball past De Gea to make it 1-1.

The goal was originally ruled out for offside by the assistant referee, but it was correctly awarded after a check by the video assistant referee.

Squawka's Muhammed Butt was not impressed with the match officials:

Arsenal ought to have gone ahead minutes after their equaliser, but Saka's shot was deflected wide from 10 yards out.

Pogba also went close for United with a shot that curled just wide of Leno's post, while McTominay put a free header over the bar from a corner with 20 minutes of normal time remaining.

Arsenal also needed Leno to tip a Rashford free-kick around the post in the final minutes.

The result moves Arsenal up to fourth place in the Premier League, while Manchester United are down in 10th and already 12 points behind leaders Liverpool.

What's Next?

Both teams are in UEFA Europa League action on Thursday. Manchester United are at Eredivisie side AZ Alkmaar, while Arsenal welcome Standard Liege to the Emirates Stadium.