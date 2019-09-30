Premier League Table: Final Week 7 2019 Standings, Results and Week 8 Fixtures

Dave Thompson/Associated Press

Manchester United and Arsenal scrapped to an uninspiring 1-1 draw at Old Trafford on Monday night to close out Week 7 of the 2019/20 Premier League season. A point each means the Gunners move back into the top four, while United are 10th and three points adrift of the UEFA Champions League places.

The weekend began with the two heavyweights in the title race both winning. Liverpool left Bramall Lane with a hard-fought victory over a resourceful Sheffield United side, while Manchester City had too many match-winners up top for Everton to handle at Goodison Park.

Meanwhile, Leicester City added some weight to the claims that the club can break the top-six monopoly this season after an emphatic drubbing over Newcastle United on Sunday. The Magpies look increasingly like a team set to spend the season fighting the drop.

Week 7 Results

Sheffield United 0-1 Liverpool

Bournemouth 2-2 West Ham United

Aston Villa 2-2 Burnley

Chelsea 2-0 Brighton and Hove Albion

Crystal Palace 2-0 Norwich City

Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 Southampton

Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-0 Watford

Everton 1-3 Manchester City

Leicester City 5-0 Newcastle United

Manchester United 1-1 Arsenal

Standings (Played, Won, Goal Difference and Points)

1. Liverpool: 7, 7, +13, 21

2. Manchester City: 7, 5, +20, 16

3. Leicester City: 7, 4, +8, 14

4. Arsenal: 7, 3, +1, 12

5. West Ham United: 7, 3, +1, 12

6. Tottenham Hotspur: 7, 3, +5, 11

7. Chelsea: 7, 3, +1, 11

8. Bournemouth: 7, 3, +1, 11

9. Crystal Palace: 7, 3, -1, 11

10. Manchester United: 7, 2, +2, 9

11. Burnley: 7, 2, +1, 9

12. Sheffield United: 7, 2, 0, 8

13. Wolverhampton Wanderers: 7, 1, -2, 7

14. Southampton: 7, 2, -4, 7

15. Everton: 7, 2, -6, 7

16. Brighton & Hove Albion: 7, 1, -5, 6

17. Norwich City: 7, 2, -7, 6

18. Aston Villa: 7, 1, -3, 5

19. Newcastle United: 7, 1, -9, 5

20. Watford: 7, 0, -16, 2

Week 8 Fixtures

Saturday, October 5

Brighton and Hove Albion vs. Tottenham Hotspur: 12:30 p.m. BST/7:30 a.m. ET

Burnley vs. Everton: 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET

Liverpool vs. Leicester City: 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET

Norwich City vs. Aston Villa: 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET

Watford vs. Sheffield United: 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET

West Ham United vs. Crystal Palace: 5:30 p.m. BST/12:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, October 6

Arsenal vs. Bournemouth: 2 p.m. BST/9 a.m. ET

Manchester City vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers: 2 p.m. BST/9 a.m. ET

Southampton vs. Chelsea: 2 p.m. BST/9 a.m. ET

Newcastle United vs. Manchester United: 4:30 p.m. BST/11:30 a.m. ET

For years it was the marquee fixture on the Premier League calendar, but the early stages of the latest instalment of the United and Arsenal saga only served to show how far the mighty have fallen.

Drab football from both sides dragged the first half into a mire of scrappy fouls and failed moves. Cesc Fabregas, who starred the last time the Gunners won this fixture in 2006, was suitably unmoved by the dour fare:

It was left to rare goalscorer Scott McTominay to enliven the game with a much-needed moment of quality when he struck from distance just before the break.

Neither side merited the lead, but United had probably just about shaved it, while Arsenal toiled with a workmanlike midfield. Unai Emery's decision to deploy three holding players, Granit Xhaka, Matteo Guendouzi and Lucas Torreira, left the Gunners slow and lacking ideas in possession.

Real Madrid loanee Dani Ceballos was introduced for Sead Kolasinac shortly after the break, and it was no surprise Arsenal's equaliser came soon after the playmaker's arrival.

Bukayo Saka played in Aubameyang, who made no mistake with a deft finish. The video assistant referee was needed after the linesman had flagged for offside, but Aubameyang was clearly onside and maintained his stellar run since arriving in England's top flight in January 2018.

Both teams struggled to find a winner, and in the end, a point apiece was about right for two clubs barely a shadow of their former glories.

Liverpool got the matchweek started by winning a scrappy affair against the Blades. They survived thanks to a resolute display defensively, with Joel Matip a colossus at the heart of the back four.

The Reds needed the men at the back to be on song because their usually prolific front three was out of sorts. It took a goalkeeping error from on-loan Red Devils stopper Dean Henderson, who spilled Georginio Wijnaldum's shot, to maintain the leaders' winning run.

City kept pace, despite Pep Guardiola making a big call and resting in-form striker Sergio Aguero and handing a start to Gabriel Jesus. The Brazilian repaid his manager's faith by heading in the opener:

Despite the lead, the Citizens and their depleted defence looked in trouble once Dominic Calvert-Lewin had equalised and the Toffees piled on the pressure. However, City never lack for strength in depth in attacking areas, and Riyad Mahrez underlined the champions' class going forward with a stunning free-kick:

Raheem Sterling wrapped up the points to help City prove they will still be Liverpool's toughest and most consistent challenger, even without injured centre-backs Aymeric Laporte and John Stones.

Leicester are at least giving the Citizens something to think about with an increasingly impressive brand of football. The Foxes unleashed pace and power during a five-goal demolition of Newcastle.

Jamie Vardy has been finding the net back since Brendan Rodgers took over, and his two goals underlined the Foxes' growing enterprise going forward. So did the guile and flair of Youri Tielemans, who excelled in the absence of injured No. 10 James Maddison.

Leicester look equipped to keep some of the big boys on the outside looking in as the season progresses, with United among those established names trending in the wrong direction.