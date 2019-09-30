Rockets Rumors: Russell Westbrook's Preseason Debut Date Revealed

Rockets Rumors: Russell Westbrook's Preseason Debut Date RevealedSeptember 30, 2019
Troy Fields/Getty Images
Houston Rockets guard Russell Westbrook will reportedly sit out the team's first two preseason games before making his debut during the Rockets' trip to Japan.
Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported Westbrook will suit up for games against the Toronto Raptors on Oct. 8 and Oct. 10.
