Rockets Rumors: Russell Westbrook's Preseason Debut Date Revealed

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistSeptember 30, 2019

HOUSTON, TX - SEPTEMBER 27: Russell Westbrook #0 of the Houston Rockets poses for a portrait during media day on September 27, 2019 at The Post Oak Hotel in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Troy Fields/NBAE via Getty Images)
Troy Fields/Getty Images

Houston Rockets guard Russell Westbrook will reportedly sit out the team's first two preseason games before making his debut during the Rockets' trip to Japan.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported Westbrook will suit up for games against the Toronto Raptors on Oct. 8 and Oct. 10.

          

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

