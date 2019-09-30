Rockets Rumors: Russell Westbrook's Preseason Debut Date Revealed

Troy Fields/Getty Images

Houston Rockets guard Russell Westbrook will reportedly sit out the team's first two preseason games before making his debut during the Rockets' trip to Japan.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported Westbrook will suit up for games against the Toronto Raptors on Oct. 8 and Oct. 10.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.