Eden Hazard Says 'I Have to Improve' at Real Madrid

TF-Images/Getty Images

Eden Hazard has said he knows he has to improve at Real Madrid after a slow start to the season, but he added the criticisms he has received "don't bother me."

The Belgian signed for Real from Chelsea for €100 million (£88.5 million) in the summer in order to, at least partially, fill the gap in the front line left by Cristiano Ronaldo's departure last summer.

Hazard missed the start of the 2019-20 campaign due to a thigh injury, but he has now played a part in four of Real's last five matches in all competitions.

And, for a player that starred in the Premier League last term, he has been underwhelming, netting no goals and providing no assists so far:

Hazard was again ineffective in Real's 0-0 draw at Atletico Madrid on Saturday, and he has acknowledged he must do better, per El Mundo Deportivo (h/t Football Espana):

"The criticisms don't bother me. It's me who has to prove my level on the pitch. They know my level and I have to improve so they are proud of me. I feel good. It's true that they expect a lot from me and me too. I can do better. The criticisms are normal. Not everything is perfect but we are already top of the league.

"I had a setback with the injury, but I feel 100 percent because I am recovered. I need to be decisive, score goals. When I start scoring everything will be easier. It is not a matter of trust. The boss tells me to try more and it is I who have to give everything. I already feel good and I have to take a step forward to continue making differences."

Despite some suspect performances this term, most notably in their 3-0 UEFA Champions League defeat to Paris Saint-Germain, Zinedine Zidane's side have yet to be beaten in La Liga.

As a result, they sit atop the Spanish top-flight table by one point, a fairly impressive achievement given they have been some way from their best:

Hazard's lack of form will become a concern if it goes on for much longer, but if he can rediscover his goalscoring touch soon, he could help Real firmly establish themselves as the front-runners for the 2019-20 La Liga title.

A point away at Atleti is not a bad result, and Real now face the newly promoted duo of Granada and Mallorca in the league before the first Clasico of the season at Barcelona on October 26.

Granada are not to be taken lightly as they sit just a point back from Real in the table and have already beaten Barca this season. Mallorca, meanwhile, have not won since the opening day of the term.

Hazard will look to open his account for Real in one of their upcoming matches as he looks to find some form before Los Blancos visit the Camp Nou.