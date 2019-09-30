Golden Shoe 2019-20: Top Goalscorers in Europe, Latest Points on Sept. 30

TF-Images/Getty Images

Robert Lewandowski's inexorable march towards the top of the 2019-20 Golden Shoe rankings continued on Saturday when he made it to double figures for the new Bundesliga campaign in just his sixth appearance.

The Polish striker netted Bayern Munich's third in their 3-2 win at Paderborn to move to 10 league goals for the season.

The result moved Bayern to the top of the Bundesliga table thanks to RB Leipzig's home defeat to Schalke.

There are still two players ahead of Lewandowski—Erik Sorga of Estonian side Flora Tallinn and Hammarby's Muamer Tankovic—but it seems only a matter of time before the 31-year-old hits the top of the standings.

1. Erik Sorga, Flora Tallinn: 26 x 1.0 = 26.0

2. Muamer Tankovic, Hammarby: 14 x 1.5 = 21.0

3. Robert Lewandowski, Bayern Munich: 10 x 2.0 = 20.0

4. Ilia Shkurin, Energetik-BGU Minsk: 13 x 1.5 = 19.5

T5. Robin Soder, IFK Goteborg: 12 x 1.5 = 18.0

T5. Vitaliy Kvashuk, FK Gomel: 12 x 1.5 = 18

T7. Erling Haaland, Red Bull Salzburg: 11 x 1.5 = 16.5

T7. Jordan Larsson, Norrkoping/Spartak Moscow: 11 x 1.5 = 16.5

T7. Pavel Nekhaychik, Dynamo Brest: 11 x 1.5 = 16.5

T7. Carlos Strandberg, Malmo: 11 x 1.5 = 16.5

All stats courtesy of Transfermarkt.co.uk

Rules: UEFA has assigned each European league a difficulty rating between one and two. The total amount of goals for each player will be multiplied by their respective difficulty rating to reach a final score. Only goals scored in league competitions count.

For example, Erik Sorga's 26 goals are worth 26 points, as they have been scored in the Estonian league and assigned the lowest difficulty. By contrast, Robert Lewandowski's 10 goals equal 20 points, because they were scored in the more difficult Bundesliga.

Flora's Sorga has been tearing up Estonia's Meistriliiga this season and netted his 26th goal of the campaign in a 3-1 win over Tulevik on Sunday.

His chances of holding on to top spot in the Golden Shoe race this term, though, are all but nil as the 2019 Meistriliiga season ends in November.

Even if he manages to keep hold of top spot until then, Estonia's low rating means it will almost be impossible for him to accrue enough goals to hold off the likes of Lewandowski, and the other key goalscorers in Europe's major leagues.

Sergio Aguero failed to score in a Premier League game for the first time this season in his 24-minute cameo against Everton on Saturday.

But he already has eight goals for the 2019-20 campaign and is heading the Premier League's goalscoring charts.

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo, a four-time Golden Shoe winner, netted his third Serie A goal of the campaign, and second in as many matches, with a fine header for Juventus against SPAL on Saturday:

If the Portuguese superstar can find a vein of goalscoring form, he will shoot up the standings, and Lionel Messi will also be a threat when he returns from injury.

At the moment, though, in terms of serious contenders for the Golden Shoe, Lewandowski is the man to catch after his record-breaking start to the term:

If he continues at his current rate, he will get over 50 goals in the Bundesliga this season. That seems highly unlikely, but a 30-goal campaign is well within reach for Bayern's key marksman.

He should have got a goal against Paderborn in just the seventh minute, but he somehow transpired to shoot wide of the target with the goalmouth gaping.

Lewandowski made no mistake in the 79th minute as he latched on to Niklas Sule's through-ball and chipped the onrushing goalkeeper to wrap up the points for Bayern.