Video: Stevie Wilkerson Robs Jackie Bradley Jr. with Catch of the Year Candidate

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistSeptember 30, 2019

Baltimore Orioles' Stevie Wilkerson (12) celebrates with Richie Martin (1) after making the catch on a flyout by Boston Red Sox's Jackie Bradley Jr. during the eighth inning of a baseball game in Boston, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

In the box score, it reads as a flyout to right field. While factually correct, that doesn't necessarily tell the story of Stevie Wilkerson's incredible catch in the eighth inning Sunday against the Boston Red Sox

Wilkerson went full extension to rob a sure home run off the bat of Jackie Bradley Jr. Even more impressive, the Baltimore Orioles right fielder didn't even see the ball land in his glove as he hit the top of the wall.

Austin Jackson made a similar catch in August 2017 when he leapt over the wall in center field and landed in the Red Sox bullpen to deny Hanley Ramirez a homer.

MLB.com ranked Jackson's grab as the top play of the 2017 season, and Wilkerson will be a strong contender for the 2019 honor.

Despite Wilkerson's heroics, Boston still walked away the victor when Rafael Devers singled in the ninth to score Mookie Betts from first base.

