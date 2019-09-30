Lakers Rumors: Latest Buzz on Andre Iguodala Pursuit, Rajon Rondo's Play, More

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

The 2019-20 NBA season won't tip off until October 22, but that doesn't mean there aren't noteworthy rumors worth following. This is especially true for the Los Angeles Lakers, who, with LeBron James and Anthony Davis on the roster, are one of the league's most buzz-worthy franchises.

Davis was added in the offseason via a blockbuster trade, but he isn't the only new addition on the team. Los Angeles also added DeMarcus Cousins, then Dwight Howard following Cousins' torn ACL.

Another addition could be on the way, if and when Andre Iguodala works his way free from the Memphis Grizzlies.

"He has basically—according to sources—informed everybody he's going to work out a buyout and then go to the Lakers," ESPN's Stephen A. Smith said back in July ((h/t NBC Sports' Drew Shiller).

Iguodala hasn't received his buyout yet, and the Grizzlies appear more interested in trying to trade him. According to the Daily Memphian's Chris Herrington, the Grizzlies and Iguodala have reached an agreement to keep the veteran out of training camp and on the trade market.

"They're trying to figure out some things, and I'm trying to figure out some things," Iguodala said, per Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area. "As of today, we're on the same page. Camp opens the next week. We'll see. We're on the same page, though."

The Lakers were awarded a disabled player exemption for Cousins, so they could be and likely will be players for Iguodala when he officially becomes available.

Rajon Rondo Nearing Starting Role?

The Lakers haven't settled on a starting lineup yet, which is understandable with forward Kyle Kuzma nursing a foot injury. One player who could be closing in on a starting job, though, is veteran point guard Rajon Rondo.

Rondo only made 25 starts last season while averaging 23.5 minutes per game. However, he has been impressive during the offseason, according to ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk:

This meshes with what Spectrum SportsNet's Mike Trudell reported following the Lakers' first practice.

Los Angeles would benefit greatly if Rondo is able to emerge as a quality starter this season. Last year's primary starter, Lonzo Ball, was traded to the New Orleans Pelicans as part of the Davis deal. Ironically, Rondo was last a full-time starter with the Pelicans during the 2017-18 season.

It's still early in the process, but Rondo could be well on his way to starting alongside James and Davis regularly.

Kuzma on the Mend

Kuzma is recovering from what is being called a stress reaction in his foot.

Kuzma is expected to be out until mid-October. However, he claims to be ahead of schedule in his recovery.

"I'm ahead of schedule, getting back and thirsty to get out there," Kuzma said on ESPN's The Jump.

Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka echoed the idea that Kuzma may be ready to play at or near the start of the season.

"We have a lot of encouragement and hope around the progress that Kyle is making and has made since we found out about his injury," Pelinka said, per Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times. “He's working really closely with the staff, and the progress he's made has been terrific."

The Lakers will open the season on October 22 against the Los Angeles Clippers. The Clippers will be designated as the home team.