Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Responds to Roy Keane, Speaks on Manchester United's Future

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has responded to Roy Keane's latest criticism of his side, while explaining he does feel angry when his team loses but does not show his emotions.

Solskjaer told Gerard Brand at Sky Sports that he was angered by the Red Devils' 2-0 defeat to West Ham United last time out in the Premier League and does not lack for competitive spirit.

"Why wouldn't you be angry when you lose a game? Of course you're angry within. That's one thing; you put pressure on yourself, and you're competitive. I want to win every single training session. I wanted to beat Roy in cards on the team coach! But I don't show it to everyone.

"Maybe the ones who know me the best will see how I feel. I can't go out [like that], I manage my way, and lead the players my way, and I lead these players the way I deem to be right, and what's said in the dressing room is said in there, and it stays there."

United have endured a disappointing start to the 2019-20 season. They have won just two of six league matches and needed penalties to see off League One side Rochdale in the Carabao Cup.

Former captain Keane has made it clear while working as a pundit for Sky Sports how unimpressed he has been with the Red Devils this season:

United face Arsenal next and go into the match in the bottom half of the table. They are already 13 points behind leaders Liverpool, having played a game less, and will be without several key players for the clash, as shown by Goal:

Solskjaer also told Brand that he is in the process of rebuilding United and it will take time to return the club to its former glories.

"It's not like the situation we had last year. There's no lack of desire there. For us it's about building a new culture, building a new team, bringing everybody together. Is it the job I expected? Yes. I never said this was going to be a quick-fix job. It's step after step after step."

Solskjaer was appointed as United's permanent boss in March after an impressive spell as caretaker manager following Jose Mourinho's departure. He won 14 games and drew just two in his first 19 matches in charge, which saw him handed a three-year contract at the club:

Yet the Red Devils' season fizzled out after Solskjaer's appointment. The club finished the campaign in sixth place in the Premier League, a distant 32 points behind champions Manchester City and without a trophy.

The club invested in the summer by bringing in Harry Maguire from Leicester City, Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Crystal Palace and Daniel James from Swansea City. The club also had a big clear-out, with players such as Romelu Lukaku, Alexis Sanchez, Ander Herrera, Chris Smalling, Matteo Darmian and Antonio Valencia departing permanently or on loan.

However, the club's failure to sign replacements has left United short of options in attack. Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford are the club's most experienced options, with 17-year-old Mason Greenwood and 19-year-old Tahith Chong the only other attackers in the first-team squad.

United's failure to bring in attacking replacements has drawn criticism:

United's disappointing start and lack of squad depth suggests it could be another difficult season for the club. Solskjaer is popular among supporters given his playing past with the club, but his position will come under pressure if he can not get the team moving in the right direction.