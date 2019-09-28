Emtech 32nd Horse to Die at Santa Anita Track Since December

Amanda Lee Myers/Associated Press

Emtech, a three-year-old colt, became the 32nd horse to die at Santa Anita Track since December when he was euthanized Saturday as the result of injuries suffered during a race.

Per the Associated Press (h/t USA Today), Santa Anita track veterinarian Dana Stead said in a statement she decided to euthanize Emtech on the track after he suffered two broken front legs.

Emtech was injured running down the middle of the track of the upper stretch during a six-furlong race. He was unable to put weight on his legs, leading to track workers putting up a screen in an attempt to shield him from the crowd.

The Stronach Group, owners of the Santa Anita Track, will conduct a review to look into factors that may have contributed to Emtech's injuries.

"There's an expected level of safety and accountability that is required to participate at a Stronach Group racetrack," TSG said in a statement. "If anything less is found which could have contributed to this incident, it will be addressed immediately."

The track reopened on March 29 after being indefinitely closed three weeks earlier to examine the surface in the wake of so many deaths. The California Horse Racing Board passed revised medication rules and approved an amendment to limit the jockey's cushion crop only as a corrective safety measure.

Emtech was trained by Steve Knapp and was being ridden by Mario Gutierrez during the race at Santa Anita.