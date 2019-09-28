Lakers' Rajon Rondo Compares 'Do It All' Anthony Davis to Kevin Garnett

Ringo H.W. Chiu/Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers point guard Rajon Rondo offered lofty praise for teammate Anthony Davis on ESPN's The Jump, comparing him to 15-time All-Star Kevin Garnett.

"Well I had a lot of success obviously with...pretty sure a first-ballot Hall of Famer," Rondo said regarding Davis.

"A fun guy, a willing listener, and like I said he can do it all on the court. I haven't played with a guy this exciting since probably Kevin Garnett that can do it all and do the intangibles and make a difference on both ends of the court."

Rondo and Davis played one season together on the 2017-18 New Orleans Pelicans, who went 48-34 and made the second round of the playoffs. Rondo left for the Lakers that offseason, and Davis joined him this year following a blockbuster trade.

The veteran floor general, who entered the league in 2006, ran the point for the Boston Celtics during their Big Three heyday in the late 2000s and early 2010s, which featured Ray Allen, Paul Pierce and Garnett. Having also played with LeBron James and Dirk Nowitzki, Rondo knows a thing or two about playing with the game's all-time greats, so his comments hold clout.

Davis doesn't have Garnett's resume yet, but he's well on his way. The six-time All-Star has averaged 23.7 points, 10.5 rebounds and 2.4 blocks per game during his seven-year NBA career. He's also made the All-NBA team three times and has garnered three nods on the All-NBA Defensive squad.

Garnett is a nine-time All-NBA player, 12-time All-Defensive team member and the 2004 NBA MVP. He also led the C's to a 2008 NBA Finals victory after a 66-16 regular season.

The Lakers open their season Tuesday, October 22, against the L.A. Clippers.