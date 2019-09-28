Watch Justin Verlander Become 18th Pitcher in MLB History with 3,000 Strikeouts

Bob Levey/Getty Images

Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander became the 18th pitcher in Major League Baseball history to join the 3,000 strikeout club.

The eight-time All-Star reached the mark by getting Los Angeles Angels outfielder Kole Calhoun to chase a breaking ball in the fourth inning of Saturday's game:

Calhoun was still able to reach base on the strikeout because the ball bounced away from Astros catcher Robinson Chirinos.

One additional feather in Verlander's cap is how quickly he reached the milestone (2,980 innings). Per MLB Stats, only three pitchers in history needed fewer innings to accomplish the feat.

Verlander is the second active pitcher to hit 3,000 strikeouts. New York Yankees left-hander CC Sabathia got there during his April 30 start against the Arizona Diamondbacks.