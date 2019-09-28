Real Madrid Hold Atop La Liga Table with Scoreless Draw vs. Atletico Madrid

JAVIER SORIANO/Getty Images

Real Madrid remain top of La Liga after a 0-0 draw with Atletico Madrid on Saturday at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium.

Los Blancos came into the weekend leading the table by one point ahead of Atletico.

An intense first half saw few chances for either side. Joao Felix flashed two shots wide for the hosts, while Toni Kroos tested Jan Oblak with a couple of efforts from distance.

Atletico ended the half as the stronger side, and Real needed goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois to be alert to cut out a dangerous cross from Kieran Trippier intended for Koke.

Real Madrid had the better chances to break the deadlock after half-time. An unmarked Gareth Bale blasted wastefully over the bar after being set up by good work from left-back Nacho Fernandez.

Yet the clearest chance of the match fell to Karim Benzema with 15 minutes of normal time remaining. The Frenchman rose highest to meet Nacho's cross with a powerful header but was denied by a brilliant save from Oblak.

Atletico named an attacking line-up for the visit of their local rivals. Felix, Diego Costa and Vitolo all started for the hosts, while Zinedine Zidane named Eden Hazard, Benzema and Bale as his front three:

The match started in typically feisty fashion for a Madrid derby. Hazard fouled Trippier and Sergio Ramos flattened Felix inside the first five minutes.

Felix looked bright initially and had the first chance after nine minutes. The Portugal international raced onto a pass from Costa but could only drag his shot across goal and wide of Courtois' far post.

The challenges continued to fly in on both sides. Trippier escaped a booking for a cynical foul on Hazard and was then taken out by Nacho, earning the Real defender the first booking of the match.

The visitors struggled to create chances, with Kroos' efforts from range the only time they tested Oblak in the opening 45 minutes.

Atletico ended the half the stronger team, largely because of Thomas Partey. The midfielder was the game's outstanding player both on and off the ball, as highlighted by Opta:

Half-time substitute Angel Correa, who came on for Vitolo, flicked a header wide from a Costa ball into the box shortly after the break.

Real then wasted a glorious opportunity to open the scoring just before the hour. Nacho raced down the left, and his ball into the penalty area fell perfectly for Bale, who could only send a shot wastefully over the bar.

Diego Simeone sent on Thomas Lemar for Renan Lodi for the final half-hour, while Zidane opted to replace Fede Valverde with Luka Modric for the closing stages.

The Croatian had sight of goal within minutes of arriving. He flashed a shot wide after linking up with Bale down the right, while at the other end Saul Niguez flicked a corner just over the bar.

Yet it was Benzema who had the best chance of the night. The Frenchman brilliantly headed Nacho's cross goalwards but was denied by Oblak at full stretch (UK only):

Zidane's side ended the game the stronger of the two teams but could not find a way past a typically disciplined Atletico defence.

They could also have conceded a penalty late on when Ramos barged Correa off the ball. However, there was not quite enough contact to convince the referee to point to the spot, but it was still a risky challenge from the Real Madrid captain inside his own penalty area.

The point is enough to keep Real Madrid in top spot ahead of Granada and Atletico after seven games, with neither team able to produce enough quality in attack to take all three points.

What's Next?

Both teams are in UEFA Champions League action on Tuesday. Atletico Madrid are at Lokomotiv Moscow in Group D, while Real Madrid host Club Brugge in Group A. Los Blancos then return to La Liga action on Saturday against Granada, and Atletico play Real Valladolid on Sunday.