EPL Table: Saturday's Week 7 Results, Scores and 2019 Premier League Standings

Gianni Verschueren@ReverschPassFeatured ColumnistSeptember 28, 2019

Liverpool's Georginio Wijnaldum, left, celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Sheffield United and Liverpool at Bramall Lane in Sheffield, England, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)
Rui Vieira/Associated Press

The Premier League's elite clubs all took care of business during Saturday's Week 7 action, although Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur had to work hard for their three points.

The Reds beat Sheffield United thanks to a goalkeeping blunder, City pulled away from Everton late, Chelsea gifted Frank Lampard his first home win of the Premier League season and 10-men Spurs completed a comeback against Southampton.

Here are Saturday's full results:

Sunderland 0-1 Liverpool

Bournemouth 2-2 West Ham

Aston Villa 2-2 Burnley

Chelsea 2-0 Brighton & Hove

Crystal Palace 2-0 Norwich

Spurs 2-1 Southampton

Wolverhampton 2-0 Watford

Everton 1-3 Manchester City

   

Premier League Standings

Georginio Wijnaldum got the only goal in Liverpool's win over Sheffield United, but he got a lot of help from Manchester United loanee Dean Henderson.

The in-form stopper let his tame shot slip through his hands and into the back of the net in one of the worst blunders of the season.

After the match, Reds manager Jurgen Klopp applauded his troops:

Not to be outdone by Henderson, Hugo Lloris committed an even bigger blunder against Southampton, but goals from Tanguy Ndombele and Harry Kane secured a win, nonetheless.

Serge Aurier had already been sent off when Lloris decided to try to dribble past Danny Ings just yards from his own goal, with disastrous results.

Per Football.London's Alasdair Gold, it was a much-needed result after plenty of setbacks:

Jorginho and Willian bagged second-half goals to lead Chelsea past Brighton and to their first Premier League win at home under Lampard. It also marked their first clean sheet in the competition this season.

In the late match, City dug deep to overcome Everton and another poor defensive showing:

Gabriel Jesus, Riyad Mahrez and Raheem Sterling got the goals, keeping the pressure on leaders Liverpool.

Related

    Man City Get Hard-Fought Win at Everton

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Man City Get Hard-Fought Win at Everton

    Gianni Verschueren
    via Bleacher Report

    Highlights: Juve Could Have Scored 7 🎥

    Ronaldo's trademark header and Pjanic's worldie sealed the points, but SPAL's goalkeeper had a huge day

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Highlights: Juve Could Have Scored 7 🎥

    Ronaldo's trademark header and Pjanic's worldie sealed the points, but SPAL's goalkeeper had a huge day

    Serie A
    via YouTube

    Brilliant Bayern Move in Win 🎥

    Coutinho arrived to finish this off in 3-2 win vs. Paderborn 🔥

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Brilliant Bayern Move in Win 🎥

    Coutinho arrived to finish this off in 3-2 win vs. Paderborn 🔥

    Streamja
    via Streamja

    Lewandowski Hits 10 Goals (already!)

    Bayern striker exploits delightful Coutinho flick for 3-1 vs. Paderborn

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Lewandowski Hits 10 Goals (already!)

    Bayern striker exploits delightful Coutinho flick for 3-1 vs. Paderborn

    Streamja
    via Streamja