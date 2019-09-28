EPL Table: Saturday's Week 7 Results, Scores and 2019 Premier League Standings

Rui Vieira/Associated Press

The Premier League's elite clubs all took care of business during Saturday's Week 7 action, although Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur had to work hard for their three points.

The Reds beat Sheffield United thanks to a goalkeeping blunder, City pulled away from Everton late, Chelsea gifted Frank Lampard his first home win of the Premier League season and 10-men Spurs completed a comeback against Southampton.

Here are Saturday's full results:

Sunderland 0-1 Liverpool

Bournemouth 2-2 West Ham

Aston Villa 2-2 Burnley

Chelsea 2-0 Brighton & Hove

Crystal Palace 2-0 Norwich

Spurs 2-1 Southampton

Wolverhampton 2-0 Watford

Everton 1-3 Manchester City

Premier League Standings

Georginio Wijnaldum got the only goal in Liverpool's win over Sheffield United, but he got a lot of help from Manchester United loanee Dean Henderson.

The in-form stopper let his tame shot slip through his hands and into the back of the net in one of the worst blunders of the season.

After the match, Reds manager Jurgen Klopp applauded his troops:

Not to be outdone by Henderson, Hugo Lloris committed an even bigger blunder against Southampton, but goals from Tanguy Ndombele and Harry Kane secured a win, nonetheless.

Serge Aurier had already been sent off when Lloris decided to try to dribble past Danny Ings just yards from his own goal, with disastrous results.

Per Football.London's Alasdair Gold, it was a much-needed result after plenty of setbacks:

Jorginho and Willian bagged second-half goals to lead Chelsea past Brighton and to their first Premier League win at home under Lampard. It also marked their first clean sheet in the competition this season.

In the late match, City dug deep to overcome Everton and another poor defensive showing:

Gabriel Jesus, Riyad Mahrez and Raheem Sterling got the goals, keeping the pressure on leaders Liverpool.