EPL Table: Saturday's Week 7 Results, Scores and 2019 Premier League Standings

EPL Table: Saturday's Week 7 Results, Scores and 2019 Premier League StandingsSeptember 28, 2019
The Premier League's elite clubs all took care of business during Saturday's Week 7 action, although Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur had to work hard for their three points.
The Reds beat Sheffield United thanks to a goalkeeping blunder, City pulled away from Everton late, Chelsea gifted Frank Lampard his first home win of the Premier League season and 10-men Spurs completed a comeback against Southampton.
Here are Saturday's full results:
Sunderland 0-1 Liverpool
Bournemouth 2-2 West Ham
Aston Villa 2-2 Burnley
Chelsea 2-0 Brighton & Hove
Crystal Palace 2-0 Norwich
Spurs 2-1 Southampton
Wolverhampton 2-0 Watford
Everton 1-3 Manchester City
Premier League Standings
Georginio Wijnaldum got the only goal in Liverpool's win over Sheffield United, but he got a lot of help from Manchester United loanee Dean Henderson.
The in-form stopper let his tame shot slip through his hands and into the back of the net in one of the worst blunders of the season.
After the match, Reds manager Jurgen Klopp applauded his troops:
Liverpool FC @LFC
"You need a complete performance to win football games, especially in this tough league." Jürgen Klopp spoke of his satisfaction after the Reds came through a testing afternoon 👇
Not to be outdone by Henderson, Hugo Lloris committed an even bigger blunder against Southampton, but goals from Tanguy Ndombele and Harry Kane secured a win, nonetheless.
Serge Aurier had already been sent off when Lloris decided to try to dribble past Danny Ings just yards from his own goal, with disastrous results.
Per Football.London's Alasdair Gold, it was a much-needed result after plenty of setbacks:
Alasdair Gold @AlasdairGold
FT: Spurs 2, Southampton 1. Pochettino said in the week that his team was united and they showed that by winning the match despite going down to 10 men half an hour in and then that Lloris howler coming soon after.
Jorginho and Willian bagged second-half goals to lead Chelsea past Brighton and to their first Premier League win at home under Lampard. It also marked their first clean sheet in the competition this season.
In the late match, City dug deep to overcome Everton and another poor defensive showing:
Goal @goal
Everton had 8️⃣ shots on target against Manchester City. It’s the most any side has managed in a PL game with City since November 2015 😱 https://t.co/oYfs3s97Fu
Gabriel Jesus, Riyad Mahrez and Raheem Sterling got the goals, keeping the pressure on leaders Liverpool.
