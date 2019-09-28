Raptors President Masai Ujiri Discusses Kyle Lowry, Pascal Siakam Contract Talks

Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri said Saturday during the team's media day for the 2019-20 NBA season new contracts for point guard Kyle Lowry and power forward Pascal Siakam are a top priority.

"No question," Ujiri told reporters about Lowry's situation being different because of his longtime contributions leading up to last season's NBA championship. "He definitely deserves that. There's legacy status for him."

He added there's already been discussions with Siakam's agent: "Whether it's going to be this fall or this summer, he's definitely someone we're going to keep here (long-term)."

