Raptors President Masai Ujiri Discusses Kyle Lowry, Pascal Siakam Contract Talks

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistSeptember 28, 2019

OAKLAND, CA - JUNE 7: Kyle Lowry #7 of the Toronto Raptors and Pascal Siakam #43 of the Toronto Raptors high-five during a game against the Golden State Warriors during Game Four of the NBA Finals on June 7, 2019 at ORACLE Arena in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)
Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri said Saturday during the team's media day for the 2019-20 NBA season new contracts for point guard Kyle Lowry and power forward Pascal Siakam are a top priority.

"No question," Ujiri told reporters about Lowry's situation being different because of his longtime contributions leading up to last season's NBA championship. "He definitely deserves that. There's legacy status for him."

He added there's already been discussions with Siakam's agent: "Whether it's going to be this fall or this summer, he's definitely someone we're going to keep here (long-term)."

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.    

Related

    Greatest Player Ever: MJ or LeBron?

    They're both legends, but that didn't stop us from picking one GOAT

    Toronto Raptors logo
    Toronto Raptors

    Greatest Player Ever: MJ or LeBron?

    They're both legends, but that didn't stop us from picking one GOAT

    Andy Bailey
    via Bleacher Report

    New NBA Tampering Rules

    • Players can't force others to demand a trade • Anonymous hotline to report violations • League also won't take phones during investigations

    Toronto Raptors logo
    Toronto Raptors

    New NBA Tampering Rules

    • Players can't force others to demand a trade • Anonymous hotline to report violations • League also won't take phones during investigations

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    First-Look NBA Power Rankings 🏆

    For the first time in years, the race for the NBA title is wide-open

    NBA logo
    NBA

    First-Look NBA Power Rankings 🏆

    For the first time in years, the race for the NBA title is wide-open

    Greg Swartz
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Lowry, Gasol, Ibaka Not Available in Trades

    Toronto Raptors logo
    Toronto Raptors

    Report: Lowry, Gasol, Ibaka Not Available in Trades

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report