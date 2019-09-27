Video: Mets' Pete Alonso Ties Aaron Judge's MLB Rookie Home Run Record

Kathy Willens/Associated Press

New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso's remarkable rookie season continued on Friday as he smacked his 52nd home run, tying New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge's first-year mark set in 2017.

Alonso's homer came off Atlanta Braves southpaw Dallas Keuchel in the first inning, and the solo shot cut the Braves' lead to 2-1.

Per Andrew Simon of MLB.com, Alonso has now doubled the previous Mets rookie home run record, which Darryl Strawberry set in 1983 with 26 homers.

Alonso still has two-plus games to break the tie with Judge, as the Mets host the Braves on Saturday and Sunday.

Per Anthony DiComo of MLB.com, Alonso also has an outside shot to earn the Mets' single-season RBI record of 124, which ex-catcher Mike Piazza and ex-third baseman David Wright share.