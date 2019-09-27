Lakers News: Kyle Kuzma Says He's Ahead of Schedule in Foot Injury Recovery

Harry How/Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma, who will be out until mid-October with a stress reaction in his left foot, said on ESPN's The Jump on Friday that he's "ahead of schedule" in his recovery (26-second mark):

"I'm ahead of schedule, getting back and thirsty to get out there," Kuzma said.

The Lakers provided the following update on Kuzma in a Thursday press release:

"Kyle Kuzma is progressing with his rehabilitation from an injury (stress reaction, left foot) that occurred while he was with USA Basketball. He has not been cleared for full practice or game participation. He is scheduled for an MRI when the team returns from China, and a status update will be given at that time."

Kuzma averaged 18.7 points and 5.5 rebounds per game last season. His scoring average was second on the team behind LeBron James.

The third-year forward figures to play an integral part in the rotation as the Lakers look to return to the playoffs for the first time since 2012-13. Adding six-time All-Star big man Anthony Davis should only help, and the Lakers are now 3-1 favorites to win their first NBA title since 2010, according to Caesars.

The question now is how much regular-season action Kuzma will miss. Their 2019-20 campaign begins against the Los Angeles Clippers on Oct. 22.

However, missing some regular-season action pales in comparison if that means Kuzma will be 100 percent for the playoffs, which are much more likely with Davis in the mix.

Lakers teammate Jared Dudley told team reporter Mike Trudell that he considers Kuzma "the key" this season, citing a need to help him reach his full potential.

If Kuzma reaches that level, then the Lakers will be difficult to beat. The 6'9" University of Utah product has shown that he can post stretches of 20-plus points per night.

Provided he can improve his three-point shot from last season (30.3 percent), that benchmark won't be difficult to reach. That could make the Lakers offense arguably the most potent in the league.

For now, Kuzma has to recover from his foot injury as the Lakers' training camp gets underway. Their first preseason game is Oct. 5 against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center.