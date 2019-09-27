Atletico Madrid vs. Real Madrid: Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule and Preview

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

La Liga's first Madrid derby of the 2019-20 season takes place when Atletico host Real at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium on Saturday.

As well as being a capital city clash, it's also third against first, with Atleti trailing the leaders by just a single point. Los Blancos are on a three-match winning streak domestically, despite not always clicking on Zinedine Zidane's watch during the early stages of the campaign.

Even so, Real's defence has kept consecutive clean sheets following the return of skipper Sergio Ramos. Meanwhile, forwards Eden Hazard, Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale should be fresh after not playing a part in Wednesday's 2-0 win at home to Osasuna.

By contrast, Atleti needed their familiar firepower to help see off Mallorca, with strike partners Diego Costa and Joao Felix finding the net. Former Real striker Alvaro Morata was sent off late on and is denied the chance to showcase his power in the air against his old club.

Date: Saturday, September 28

Time: 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET

TV Info: beIN Sports

Live Stream: beIN Sports CONNECT, fuboTV

Odds

Atletico Madrid: +140 (bet $100 to win $140)

Madrid: +140 (bet $100 to win $140) Real Madrid: +200

Draw: +230

Odds per Caesars

Hazard has endured a slow, injury-hit start to life with Real, but teams are still aware of his threat.

The former Chelsea winger drew plenty of attention during Sunday's 1-0 win away to Sevilla:

Zidane needs Hazard to find his comfort level quickly and use his natural vision, pace and trickery to become the creative fulcrum of this team. Supplying more chances will help Benzema continue his prolific run.

The Frenchman made the decisive contribution against Sevilla, and has been carrying the Real attack so far this season:

While Benzema has been the main man, Zidane has also been gradually won over by Bale. He rested the Welshman for the game against Osasuna but praised Bale as "an important player," per Goal's James Westwood.

It's a far cry from the summer, when Zidane was content to let Bale move on. Now he needs the 30-year-old's pace and power.

Real must rely on their marquee attackers being on form because this Atletico team has more quality in the final third than in recent seasons. Costa opened the scoring in Mallorca, picking an ideal time to open his account with Los Merengues looming.

Felix is also in good form after doubling his tally on Wednesday:

The player signed to replace Antoine Griezmann this summer has been showing tantalising glimpses of his undoubted promise while he tries to live up to a €126 million price tag.

Having a forward with Felix's flair is one reason why an Atleti team usually known for defensive pragmatism is producing some eye-catching football this season:

Morata will be missed, though, after the No. 9 was booked twice in 13 minutes in midweek. The 26-year-old engaged in an angry outburst in front of the media afterwards, per Metro.

Even without Morata for support, Costa and Felix can put enough pressure on Ramos and the Real defence to at least earn the home side a draw.