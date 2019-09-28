Premier League Week 7 Fixtures: EPL TV Schedule, Live Stream and Picks

Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Manchester United host Arsenal on Monday in the pick of the Premier League's Week 7 fixtures.

On Saturday, Liverpool and Manchester City will travel to Sheffield United and Everton, respectively, while Chelsea welcome Brighton & Hove Albion to Stamford Bridge.

Tottenham Hotspur host Southampton as they seek just their third win of the campaign, and West Ham United face Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium.

On Sunday, Leicester City face off against Newcastle United at the King Power Stadium.

Here's the full schedule, complete with viewing information and score predictions:

Saturday, September 28

12:30 p.m. BST/7:30 a.m. ET: Sheffield United 0-2 Liverpool (BT Sport 1, NBCSN)

3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET: Aston Villa 1-1 Burnley (NBC Sports)

3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET: Bournemouth 1-2 West Ham United (NBC Sports)

3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET: Chelsea 2-1 Brighton & Hove Albion (NBCSN)

3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET: Crystal Palace 3-1 Norwich City (NBC Sports)

3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET: Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 Southampton (NBC Sports)

5:30 p.m. BST/12:30 p.m. ET: Everton 1-4 Manchester City (Sky Sports, NBC Sports)

Sunday, September 29

4:30 p.m. BST/11:30 a.m. ET: Leicester City 2-1 Newcastle United (Sky Sports, NBCSN)

Monday, September 30

8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET: Manchester United 2-2 Arsenal (Sky Sports, NBCSN)

Live Stream Links: NBC Sports (U.S.), Sky Sports (UK), BT Sport (UK)

Manchester United vs. Arsenal

United host Arsenal having lost 2-0 at West Ham United in their last Premier League outing.

As Bleacher Report's Rob Blanchette observed, the Red Devils' insufficient recruitment in the summer has been exposed by a number of injuries:

Wednesday's penalty shootout win in the Carabao Cup third round over League One side Rochdale, who held United to a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford, is unlikely to boost their confidence for Monday, either.

Marcus Rashford will be out against the Gunners with a groin injury, but Paul Pogba started against Rochdale. Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed Anthony Martial will be available for Monday, so the return of the two Frenchman will be a boost.

Squawka's Jake Entwistle believes Pogba could hand United a win against Arsenal's shaky defence:

Although the Gunners went on to win the game 3-2, Goal's Charles Watts was critical of their first-half performance against Aston Villa in their last Premier League game:

Arsenal have shipped 10 goals in their last five league games, so even the Red Devils⁠—who have scored just four goals in that time⁠—will likely have some joy on Monday.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has seven goals to his name in as many appearances this season, though, so Arsenal carry plenty of attacking threat of their own.

Summer signing Nicolas Pepe, who dispatched a penalty against Villa, is also off the mark now and will be hoping to kick on.

The match may not be a spectacle of the highest quality, but there could be goals for both sides.

Everton vs. Manchester City

A poor start to the season for Everton has left them 14th, with three defeats in their last four league games.

Most recently in the Premier League, they were beaten 2-0 at home by promoted side Sheffield United.

Bleacher Report's Matt Jones gave his thoughts on the Toffees' performance:

The match was also the fifth consecutive game in all competitions in which Everton conceded at least two goals.

Although they kept a clean sheet in a 2-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday, it does not bode well that their next opponents are Manchester City, who have scored 24 goals in six Premier League games this season.

The Citizens demolished Watford 8-0 in their last league outing, racking up the first five in 18 minutes.

Pep Guardiola's side were able to do so without Raheem Sterling on the pitch, while Sergio Aguero scored just once from the penalty spot.

As Match of the Day host Gary Lineker observed, Aguero should have had many more goals:

It's an ominous sign that City can be so good when one of their best attackers is sat on the bench and the other is unusually wasteful.

City have just one fit senior centre-back in Nicolas Otamendi, so there could be some joy for the Toffees in targeting makeshift defender Fernandinho.

Nevertheless, barring a dramatic improvement from Everton, the Sky Blues are more than capable of running out comfortable winners here.