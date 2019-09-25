Yankees' Domingo German's Admin. Leave Extended Through End of World Series

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

New York Yankees pitcher Domingo German will not take the mound again for the rest of the 2019 campaign, including the playoffs.

Major League Baseball announced the league and the MLB Players' Association extended German's time on administrative leave through the end of the World Series. He was placed on leave under the joint MLB-MLBPA Domestic Violence Policy.

Andy Martino of SNY provided further details:

ESPN's Buster Olney reported on Friday the case was "not fully resolved administratively" even though it was decided German will not pitch again in the 2019 season or playoffs.

On Thursday, the Yankees released a statement regarding the investigation:

"We fully support all measures being undertaken by the Commissioner's Office pursuant to the Policy on Domestic Violence. We support this policy which reinforces that domestic violence has no place in our society and cannot be tolerated.

"We have followed the lead of Major League Baseball and will continue to provide our complete cooperation throughout the investigative process. We reserve any further comment until the investigation reaches its conclusion. All questions pertaining to this matter should be directed to the Office of the Commissioner."

Bob Klapisch of the New York Times reported an MLB source said someone from the league commissioner's office witnessed German slap his girlfriend during a dispute late on the night of Sept. 16 or early in the morning of Sept. 17.

German has appeared in 27 games this season, 24 of which he started.

The Yankees have already clinched the American League East at 102-56 and are chasing the 103-54 Houston Astros in the race for home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.