La Liga Results 2019: Scores and Updated Table After Wednesday's Week 6 Matches

Bernat Armangue/Associated Press

Real Madrid climbed to the summit of La Liga on Wednesday after a 2-0 win over Osasuna.

Atletico Madrid defeated Mallorca 2-0 on the road but lost second-half substitute Alvaro Morata when he received a second yellow after just eight minutes on the pitch.

Elsewhere, Athletic Bilbao could only earn a 1-1 draw away to bottom side Leganes, and Valencia blew a two-goal lead in a 3-3 draw against Getafe.

Wednesday's Results

Leganes 1-1 Athletic Club

Mallorca 0-2 Atletico

Valencia 3-3 Getafe

Real Madrid 2-0 Osasuna

La Liga Table (Position, Team, Played, Goal Difference, Points):

1. Real Madrid 6, +6, 14

2. Atletico Madrid 6, +3, 13

3. Athletic Club 6, +5, 12

4. Granada 6, +6, 11

5. Barcelona 6, +4, 10

6. Real Sociedad 5, +3, 10

7. Sevilla 5, +3, 10

8. Villarreal 6, +3, 8

9. Real Betis 6, -1, 8

10. Getafe 6, +1, 7

11. Levante 6, -1, 7

12. Osasuna 5, 0, 7

13. Valencia 6, -2, 6

14. Real Valladolid 6, -3, 6

15. Alaves 5, -2, 5

16. Celta Vigo 5, -3, 5

17. Mallorca 5, -4, 4

18. Espanyol 6, -6, 4

19. Eibar 5, -3, 2

20. Leganes 6, -6, 2

Wednesday Recap

Bernat Armangue/Associated Press

There were tears of joy for Vinicius Junior at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium after the Brazilian's curling effort found the back of the net.

The forward's shot took a slight deflection after the scorer linked with Toni Kroos, and Madrid grabbed the lead after 36 minutes.

It was Madrid's only shot on target in the first half, but Zinedine Zidane's men had dominated possession and the flow of traffic.

Rodrygo came off the bench in the second half to secure the result, and 18-year-old had been on the field for a minute before scoring an impressive solo effort with 18 minutes left on the clock.

OSCAR DEL POZO/Getty Images

It was a productive night for Atleti as they climbed the table on their travels to the Balearic Islands.

Diego Simeone's team imposed their authority from the first whistle, and there was no surprise when the visitors took the lead after 26 minutes. Diego Costa headed home Koke's cross, with the hosts unable to cope with the sustained pressure.

The referee awarded a penalty to Atletico minutes later after Joan Sastre was called for handball in the box. However, the video assistant referee showed Joao Felix had handled in the build up, and the decision was overturned.

Santiago Arias hit the post as Simeone's men piled on the pressure up until half-time, and Mallorca appeared out of their depth. Felix went close with a header just before the interval.

Mallorca were out of the blocks quickly in the second half, and Dani Rodriguez almost forced an equaliser. The midfielder's effort hit the post and was cleared off the line by Arias. The flow of the game had switched, and Atleti struggled to retain possession as they had in the opening exchanges.

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

However, Atletico doubled their advantage on 64 minutes after Felix's effort was deflected into the back of the net.

The goal took the sting out of Mallorca, but there was drama to come as Morata's brief appearance from the bench ended prematurely.

The former Chelsea player came on as a 69th-minute substitute, but the striker was given his marching orders after 77 minutes for two incidents of dissent, The player was shown two yellows and he was forced to leave the field, but his team collected the points on offer.

Mestalla Stadium supporters would have felt aggrieved as they watched their team blow a healthy advantage at home.

Jaime Mata's goal had given the visitors the lead in the first minute, but the hosts responded with a 30th-minute equaliser by Maxi Gomez.

Gomez's header made it 2-1 just four minutes later, and South Korean prodigy Kangin Lee gave Valencia the lead with six minutes of the first half remaining.

At 3-1, it appeared Valencia would secure victory in the second half, but the Azulones fought back to take a share of the spoils.

Jason pulled a goal back for the visitors after 66 minutes and the comeback was complete four minutes later through Angel Rodriguez.