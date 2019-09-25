Nets' Sean Marks Won't Rule out Carmelo Anthony Contract Amid Free-Agency Rumors

Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

Brooklyn Nets general manager Sean Marks did not rule out the possibility of signing Carmelo Anthony while addressing the media Tuesday:

"I will say we will do our due diligence on everybody. We've looked at multiple players—we've brought in several players—whether it was throughout the summer for pickup and they've come in on their own accord. It's documented that guys were playing together in L.A. [with Anthony], so for us, I think we'll use our Exhibit 10s, we'll use training camp in which to try and figure it out, whether it's two-way spots and so forth. We'll use that to figure out where we go."

Brooklyn can add a 16th player once Wilson Chandler serves the first five games of his 25-game performance-enhancing drug suspension.

