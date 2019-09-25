Alisson Becker Says He's 'Nearly There' in Liverpool Return After Calf Injury

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker has said he's "nearly there" in his recovery from a calf injury that's kept him sidelined since the opening day of the Premier League season.

Adrian—who joined in August on a free transfer after leaving West Ham United—has stood in as his replacement and played a role in helping Liverpool establish a five-point lead at the Premier League summit.

Alisson will surely reclaim the starting spot when manager Jurgen Klopp feels he's fit enough, and he spoke to the official Liverpool website about his chances of a return in the near future:

“I'm on a good way, I think we are nearly there.

“I can go outside to the pitch to do some goalkeeper work and I feel very well. I feel confident and I think now it's just about getting all my power, all my confidence to come back and do what I love to do.

“It's massive because if I look back, two weeks ago I couldn't even walk properly. Now I'm running, jumping on my right leg that was injured, so I'm really happy for that."

Alisson came off halfway through the opening-day 4-1 win over Norwich City and was replaced by Adrian. Liverpool have since extended their perfect Premier League start to six matches, conceding a joint-league low of five goals (one clean sheet).

Assistant first-team coach Pep Lijnders spoke about Alisson's prospects of a comeback and suggested it could be imminent, per the Mirror's David Maddock:

Brazil No. 1 Alisson helped steer Liverpool to the UEFA Champions League crown in his first season at Anfield, then he won the 2019 Copa America Golden Glove after triumphing with his country as tournament hosts.

Those achievements contributed to the 26-year-old being named FIFA's The Best Goalkeeper for 2019.

Some may consider goalkeeping more of an individual role than the outfield positions, but Alisson directed praise to those around him at Anfield, via Anfield Watch:

Liverpool lost 2-0 away to Napoli in the first match of their Champions League title defence, a result in which even a fit Alisson may not have been enough to alter the outcome.

Sportswriter Jack Lusby applauded the efforts of stand-in Adrian:

But there have been faults. Perhaps most notable was the late gaffe at Southampton that saw Adrian kick the ball into the feet of Saints striker Danny Ings and needlessly deny the team a clean sheet, via Sky Sports (UK only):

Klopp will rely on small improvements such as that to make all the difference come season's end, with the German hoping to win the Premier League title after falling just one point short of champions Manchester City in the last campaign.

Liverpool travel to MK Dons in the third round of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday before they face Sheffield United at Bramall Lane in their Premier League return on Saturday.