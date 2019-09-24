Lakers Rumors: LAL 'Fear' Kyle Kuzma Will Miss Start of Camp with Injury

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistSeptember 24, 2019

Los Angeles Lakers' Kyle Kuzma during an NBA basketball game Sunday, March 24, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers "increasingly fear" forward Kyle Kuzma will not be ready for the start of training camp because of a left ankle injury, according to Marc Stein of the New York Times

L.A. opens camp on Saturday, Sept. 28.

Kuzma suffered the injury while representing Team USA during a pre-2019 FIBA World Cup exhibition. At that point, he said he was focusing on being ready for the Lakers' 2019-20 campaign:

Taken 27th overall in 2017, he has become an increasingly important player for the Lakers.

Last year, Kuzma averaged a career-high 18.7 points on 45.6 percent shooting and 5.5 rebounds. That type of production made the 24-year-old the lone untouchable outside of LeBron James in Anthony Davis trade talks earlier this year.

In fact, new Lakers coach Frank Vogel has high expectations for the third-year player this season.

"Kuzma is a 10 out of 10 attitude and worker, and just a guy that's going to be an ass kicker for us this year," Vogel said during a recent interview with Lakers.com's Mike Trudell.

Los Angeles has undergone a roster overhaul this offseason, adding Davis, Danny Green, Dwight Howard, Quinn Cook, Avery Bradley and Jared Dudley. Not only do the Lakers have to work on establishing team chemistry as they look to snap a franchise-record six-year playoff drought, but they have to adjust to Vogel's system as well.

Having Kuzma on the court for training camp and the preseason would help the process, but ultimately, the team needs to make sure he is ready for the regular season. The Lakers' first regular-season game is Oct. 22 against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Related

    Latest Lakers Rumors: Vogel Praises Rondo, Boogie Will Attend Minicamp

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    Latest Lakers Rumors: Vogel Praises Rondo, Boogie Will Attend Minicamp

    Maurice Bobb
    via Bleacher Report

    Best Landing Spots Andre Iguodala

    A few contenders should already be thinking about reaching out to Memphis

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Best Landing Spots Andre Iguodala

    A few contenders should already be thinking about reaching out to Memphis

    Andy Bailey
    via Bleacher Report

    Who Would You Cut: Tatum, Fox, Mitchell or Booker?

    We let you pick the topic...now our NBA experts debate it 🗣️

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    Who Would You Cut: Tatum, Fox, Mitchell or Booker?

    We let you pick the topic...now our NBA experts debate it 🗣️

    Bleacher Report NBA Staff
    via Bleacher Report

    Best Trade Packages to Get Butler Some Help

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Best Trade Packages to Get Butler Some Help

    Zach Buckley
    via Bleacher Report