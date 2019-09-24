Jurgen Klopp Says Steven Gerrard Should 'Follow Me' as Liverpool Manager

MARCO BERTORELLO/Getty Images

Jurgen Klopp has backed Steven Gerrard to eventually replace him as Liverpool manager.

The German manager is unlikely to be out of the top job at Anfield any time soon given he led them to UEFA Champions League glory last term and has overseen a perfect start to the 2019-20 campaign in the Premier League:

Reds legend Gerrard, meanwhile, is Rangers boss, his first senior management role, which he took in 2018 following a spell coaching at the Liverpool academy.

In an interview with Liverpool-born comedian John Bishop in FourFourTwo magazine, Klopp was asked about the challenge of having another club legend, Kenny Dalglish, in a non-executive director role at Anfield, and he responded by backing Gerrard to succeed him:

"Kenny and Stevie have both been a really big support from day one. Second, my position as a manager has nothing to do with the people around me. If Liverpool were to sack me tomorrow, then maybe Kenny would be the first choice to replace me, but they would probably bring Stevie down from Glasgow.



"If you ask who should follow me, I'd say Stevie. I help him whenever I can. If someone gets your job, it's not about them, it's about you not being good enough. I'm old enough to know that I give this job everything. I'm not a genius, I'm not perfect, but I give the club 100 per cent. If that's enough, great. If it's not, then it's just the problem of the situation.

"I'm not jealous, I'm not sceptical. I'm completely open. If you want my help, you'll get it. My family often thinks that I'm too quick to open up, but I think being any other way is a waste of time. I love life, I love my job, I like most people—that's how it is."

Klopp, 52, has a contract with the Merseyside giants that runs to 2022.

According to Andy Hunter in the Guardian, it is a "priority" of Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group to extend Klopp's contract beyond that mark.

His stock was boosted even higher on Monday when he won the Best Men's Coach award at The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 ahead of Pep Guardiola and Mauricio Pochettino:

For now, there is little prospect of Klopp leaving his post at Liverpool.

But the hierarchy at the club would be well advised to be properly prepared for any eventuality.

If Klopp leads Liverpool to their first title in 30 years in 2019-20, he may decide it is a good time to depart, like Zinedine Zidane did at Real Madrid following his third successive Champions League win in 2018.

Dalglish would likely be a potential candidate to succeed the former Borussia Dortmund boss, but he is now 68 and has not managed any club since his second spell in charge of the Reds ended in 2012.

ANDY BUCHANAN/Getty Images

Gerrard, though, would likely be a popular choice, and would mirror the decision of Chelsea to appoint Frank Lampard as their manager.

At Rangers, Gerrard oversaw a second-placed finish in the Scottish Premiership last term, and his side are three points behind leaders Celtic in the 2019-20 standings.

Despite his hero status at Anfield, it is likely most Liverpool fans will hope it is some time until Gerrard is needed to manage the club, as it will mean Klopp remaining and the former midfielder having longer to cut his managerial teeth.