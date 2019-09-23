Report: Andre Iguodala Allowed to Skip Training Camp as Grizzlies Pursue Trade

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Andre Iguodala and the Memphis Grizzlies are working toward a solution, though the end is not imminent.

According to the Daily Memphian's Chris Herrington, the two sides have agreed to Iguodala skipping the Grizzlies' training camp while the team seeks a trade partner:

"Iguodala will remain on the Grizzlies roster, likely well into the season. However, the team agreed the veteran can continue private workouts at a location of his choosing while Memphis pursues trades involving the former Golden State Warrior and NBA Finals MVP.

"There is a mutual understanding, per sources, that the situation may not reach a resolution until well into the season. On December 15, players who signed as free agents this summer will be eligible to be traded, potentially expanding the range of possible deals. The NBA trade deadline is February 6th."

Herrington's update comes two weeks after a report from Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium that said Memphis wanted Iguodala at training camp and was "refusing right now to engage in [a] buyout."

The Grizzlies' seeking a trade rather than a buyout for Iguodala more aligns with what Marc Stein of the New York Times reported was his market soon after he departed the Warriors. Stein responded to Herrington's report Monday, writing that the Grizzlies aren't likely to "just give away" Iguodala:

Iguodala was traded to Memphis from the Golden State Warriors on July 7 in a move to unload salary and make room for a sign-and-trade with the Brooklyn Nets for point guard D'Angelo Russell. The 35-year-old won three NBA titles during his time with the Warriors from 2013 through last season.

Earlier Monday, NBC Sports Bay Area's Monte Poole shared a never-before-told story Iguodala disclosed to him at the NTT IndyCar Series Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca on Sunday.

"So, I’m texting my wife, telling her I'll probably get traded because I think it's 100 percent sure, even though everyone else is saying, it’s only a chance. Then, once KD (Kevin Durant) left, I’m like, 'Yeah, I'll probably get traded. They’re probably going to do a sign-and-trade, so they can get something back, to at least get assets for him.’ No one was thinking that. But I was thinking they’ll want to get assets back because they can’t just let him go. And they'll probably move me as well.

"So, she asked me where I thought I would go. I said, 'I don’t know, I'll probably end up in Memphis or some s--t.' She says, 'For real?' I was like, 'Maybe. But probably not. I don’t know.'

"The next day, I got the message. It was Memphis. I fell out laughing."

Iguodala also detailed ways he's struggling to move on from Golden State, keeping in touch with his former teammates and not yet actually going to Memphis.

Iguodala could bring value to any number of contenders off the bench, where he excelled for the Warriors. He's especially appealing, depending on Memphis' asking price, as a low-risk addition in the final year of his contract. Iguodala is owed $17.2 million in base salary for 2019-20.

The 2019-20 NBA regular season begins on Oct. 22.