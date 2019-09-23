Neymar on Form for PSG After Lyon Goal: 'I Want to Continue Like This'

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar has said he is keen to keep up his brilliant form since returning to the team.

Following a turbulent summer, in which the Brazil international was frequently linked with a move away from Paris, Neymar only made his first competitive appearance of the season earlier this month.

Since returning to the side he has shone, netting two winning goals in two games; on Sunday, Neymar's goal was decisive in the 1-0 win away at rivals Lyon. Unsurprisingly, the 27-year-old is happy with his recent performances, per Sport.

"We are getting good performances going, that's good," said Neymar. "We played very well against Lyon. They defended well too and looked for dangerous counters. To score is always good for your confidence, I want to continue like this."

Although PSG performed well, the match against Lyon was a tight one for long spells and appeared to be destined for a stalemate. Three minutes from time, Neymar was able to produce a moment of magic to snatch three points for his side:

It was the second week in succession Neymar fired home a late goal for PSG to win the game. Last weekend against Strasbourg he scored an overhead kick in the 93rd minute to earn his team victory at the Parc des Princes:

At times during the summer, there were major doubts as to whether or not Neymar would be a PSG player this season.

Former club Barcelona were strongly linked with a move for their player, two years on from Neymar's world-record transfer from the Camp Nou to the French capital. However, the switch didn't go through, that despite Neymar confirming he wanted to leave.

In his first appearance of the season against Strasbourg, Neymar was on the receiving end of jeers from the home crowd, while banners criticising him have been brandished at the Parc des Princes. The recent winning goals will go some way to silencing those against him, though.

Annie Eaves of Sport Witness noted how good a footballer Neymar is despite all the bluster that accompanies him:

New PSG signing Ander Herrera has said he thinks the PSG No. 10 can still go on to become the best player in the world:

Speculation will continue to simmer when it comes to Neymar's future, especially considering how candid he has been when talking about his will to leave PSG. However, it would be a big surprise if the club did decide to sell him in the mid-season window given their ambitions in the UEFA Champions League.

While opinion remains split on Neymar among many PSG fans, they will surely be won round if he continues to lead the team as he's done in the previous two matches. After all, at his best, the Brazilian remains good enough to decide any match at the highest level.