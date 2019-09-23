Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, More 2019 Best Men's Player Ballots Revealed

Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, More 2019 Best Men's Player Ballots RevealedSeptember 23, 2019
Lionel Messi included Cristiano Ronaldo in his top three picks for the FIFA Best Men's Player award, although the latter didn't return the favour for the former.
Messi eventually took the prize on Monday, as the Barcelona star edged out Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk, with Juventus' Ronaldo in third place.
Following the confirmation of the winner, FIFA released details on whom the respective players, coaches and journalists voted for. As captains of Argentina and Portugal, respectively, Messi and Ronaldo were allowed to make three picks in the category.
Messi's choice for the award was Liverpool forward Sadio Mane, with Ronaldo in second and his new Barcelona team-mate Frenkie de Jong in third.
Meanwhile, in Ronaldo's opinion, new Juventus signing Matthijs de Ligt deserved to win the prize, with De Jong second and Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe in third.
Football on BT Sport @btsportfootball
Looking at the captains and coaches voting for #TheBest... Southgate and Kane think alike 🤝 Messi thinks Sadio Mane is the best in the world ⭐️ One interesting absentee from Ronaldo's top three 👀 https://t.co/7nRiNzxrml
As shared by the BBC Match of the Day Twitter account, while Messi was picking up his award, Ronaldo posted the following picture on Instagram of himself at home:
Match of the Day @BBCMOTD
Current scenes from the Ronaldo household... We kid you not! #bbcfootball #FIFAFootballAwards https://t.co/etrFvyGNcy
Per Rhys Daly of the Daily Express, Ronaldo included this caption on the post:
"Verified patience and persistence are two characteristics that differentiate the professional from the amateur. Everything that is big today has started small.
"You can't do everything, but do everything you can to make your dreams come true. Keep in mind that after night always comes dawn."
Football journalist Joel Rabinowitz said he was surprised by some of the selections made by Ronaldo:
Joel Rabinowitz @joel_archie
Ronaldo voting for De Ligt as his first choice for Best FIFA Men's Player and not even having Messi or Van Dijk in his top three makes a bit of a mockery of the whole thing, really.
Per ESPN FC, the win for Messi means he has now won this accolade on one more occasion than Ronaldo:
ESPN FC @ESPNFC
Messi's 6th FIFA Best Player Award breaks the tie with Ronaldo 🐐 https://t.co/WOkJN6pNj0
Van Dijk's votes were also confirmed. The Reds star selected Messi as his star man, with Liverpool team-mates Mohamed Salah and Mane in second and third, respectively.
Emma Sanders of BBC Sport said Van Dijk would have been a worthy winner of the trophy after a stellar season with Liverpool:
Emma Sanders @em_sandy
Don’t know what else Virgil van Dijk can do to win that award. Is it an award of the best player in the calendar year? Because that’s Van Dijk - EASILY. Is it an award for who the best player currently in existence is? Because Messi should win it every year then.
It's difficult to be too outraged by Messi's success, though, as he has once again been vital to Barcelona for the past year.
Although the Blaugrana came up short against Van Dijk's Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League last season and lost the Copa del Rey final to Valencia, Messi excelled in both competitions and La Liga. Barcelona won the Spanish title, with the forward notching an incredible 36 goals and 13 assists.
Van Dijk was vital in Liverpool eventually winning the Champions League, whereas Ronaldo enjoyed a successful debut campaign in Italy following his transfer from Real Madrid, winning the Serie A title.
