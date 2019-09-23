Survey: No Execs Believe Rockets Better with Russell Westbrook Than Chris Paul

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistSeptember 23, 2019

Houston Rockets General Manager Daryl Morey, right, poses with recently acquired guard Russell Westbrook during an NBA basketbll news conference, Friday, July 26, 2019, in Houston. Westbrook was acquired from the Oklahoma City Thunder. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
David J. Phillip/Associated Press

The Houston Rockets believe they're better with Russell Westbrook.

The rest of the league apparently needs convincing.

Ethan Strauss of The Athletic surveyed a dozen NBA executives, none of whom said they think the Rockets are better after trading Chris Paul for Russell Westbrook.

"I think they're about the same, just another year older. It will be interesting to see how they share the court," an executive told Strauss.

         

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Luka and Porzingis Will Be a Dream Fit for Mavs

    Is Dallas a playoff lock with its new star duo?

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Luka and Porzingis Will Be a Dream Fit for Mavs

    Is Dallas a playoff lock with its new star duo?

    Jonathan Wasserman
    via Bleacher Report

    Is Wilt's 100 Really the Most Impressive Scoring Game Ever?

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Is Wilt's 100 Really the Most Impressive Scoring Game Ever?

    Andy Bailey
    via Bleacher Report

    LeBron's 2002 HS Jersey Featured in SI Could Sell for $300k+

    NBA logo
    NBA

    LeBron's 2002 HS Jersey Featured in SI Could Sell for $300k+

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    The Best Defender at Every Position

    These are the NBA's best stoppers 🙅‍♂️

    Houston Rockets logo
    Houston Rockets

    The Best Defender at Every Position

    These are the NBA's best stoppers 🙅‍♂️

    Zach Buckley
    via Bleacher Report