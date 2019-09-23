Survey: No Execs Believe Rockets Better with Russell Westbrook Than Chris Paul

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

The Houston Rockets believe they're better with Russell Westbrook.

The rest of the league apparently needs convincing.

Ethan Strauss of The Athletic surveyed a dozen NBA executives, none of whom said they think the Rockets are better after trading Chris Paul for Russell Westbrook.

"I think they're about the same, just another year older. It will be interesting to see how they share the court," an executive told Strauss.

