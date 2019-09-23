Klay Thompson: 'No Hard Feelings' About Kevin Durant Leaving Warriors for Nets

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistSeptember 23, 2019

Golden State Warriors' Klay Thompson, left, and Kevin Durant celebrate a score against the Sacramento Kings during the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Ben Margot/Associated Press

Kevin Durant shook up the NBA world when he left the Golden State Warriors to pair with Kyrie Irving on the Brooklyn Nets this offseason, and while it was a major loss for the Dubs, shooting guard Klay Thompson told Marcus Thompson II of The Athletic:

"It was no hard feelings, man. I know Kevin. It sucks because we go from the most dominant team ever to—a really good team, but that's still a big drop-off, you know. I just enjoyed playing with him, man. It's fun to play with him every day. He's such a hard worker and he's fun to watch. He really is just a great basketball player. I'll miss that.

"He cares. That's what makes him so good. He's passionate about what he does—just because he's so gifted and people see how naturally gifted he is, they don't realize how much he cares and how much work he puts in. I saw him work so hard every day. You don't do that if you don't have a passion and care for what you do."

                             

