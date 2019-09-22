Giants Rookie Daniel Jones Has Historic 300-Yard, 4-TD Performance in Debut

Mark LoMoglio/Associated Press

Daniel Jones had a game of historic proportions as the New York Giants beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 32-31 on Sunday.

Jones threw for 336 yards and two touchdowns while running for 28 yards and two scores. ESPN's Adam Schefter put the game in perspective:

The threshold had only been met 18 times throughout the NFL since 1950, according to Pro Football Reference. Jones joins the likes of Aaron Rodgers, Steve Young, Cam Newton, Drew Brees, Tom Brady and Daunte Culpepper.

Beyond just the raw numbers, Jones helped the Giants overcome an 18-point halftime deficit. He was responsible for the game-winning score when he ran the ball in from seven yards out with 1:16 left in the fourth quarter.

Even if Matt Gay's 34-yard field-goal attempt had gone through as time expired, it wouldn't have taken away from what Jones accomplished.

Giants head coach Pat Shurmur heaped plenty of praise on the first-year quarterback, per ESPN's Jordan Raanan:

"You can start to see -- and as you get to appreciate him as a player -- there's plenty of things he needs to do better. But as you get to -- there's certain things that I knew about this kid when we drafted him: He was tough, he was competitive, and in my opinion he's a winner. Now, the rest of it is just pure quarterback stuff. And because of those first three things, that's why he's gonna have a chance moving forward."

A lot of fans scratched their heads on the night of the draft when the Giants selected Jones sixth overall. It was viewed as a reach, with Bleacher Report's Matt Miller ranking the former Duke star as the fourth-best quarterback available.

Jones is starting to justify New York's investment and could be headed for another big game in Week 4. The Washington Redskins, the Giants' opponent, allowed 574 yards and six touchdowns through the air in their first two losses.