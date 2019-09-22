Video: Watch Astros Celebrate with Champagne Showers After Clinching AL West

Bob Levey/Getty Images

Acting like you've been there before is overrated.

The Houston Astros clinched the American League West for the third consecutive season with a 13-5 win over the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday, and they broke out the champagne in the clubhouse afterward to celebrate like it was the first time:

With their third consecutive division title, the Astros tied their longest streak since 1997 to 1999, according to MLB Stats, who also noted that Houston matched the 1998 New York Yankees as the only two teams in the last 40 years to win 60 home games.

George Springer, the 2017 World Series MVP, launched three home runs in the victory to secure the AL West in style at Minute Maid Park:

Houston's division crown caps off a week that also saw the club clinch a playoff berth and become the first team to notch 100 wins this season—its third consecutive year winning at least 100 games:

Now that the Astros have squeezed everything possible out of the regular season, they'll look to win their second World Series title in three years.