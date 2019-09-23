EPL Week 7 Predictions: Premier League Picks, Key Players and Fixtures

OLLY GREENWOOD/Getty Images

Liverpool were not at their best against Chelsea in Week 6, but they still carved out a 2-1 win to maintain the relentless pace they have set in the 2019-20 Premier League.

A visit to Sheffield United is next for the Reds on Saturday, and it is likely they will pick up a seventh win from seven at Bramall Lane.

As a result, Manchester City will need to win at Everton later in the day to keep the gap to Liverpool at the top of the table to five points.

Monday's game in Week 7 sees Arsenal visit Manchester United in what could be a key fixture in the battle for the top four further down the line.

Schedule

Saturday, September 28

12:30 p.m. BST/7:30 a.m. ET: Sheffield United vs. Liverpool (Liverpool)

3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET: Bournemouth vs. West Ham United (Draw)

3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET: Aston Villa vs. Burnley (Burnley)

3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET: Chelsea vs. Brighton & Hove Albion (Chelsea)

3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET: Crystal Palace vs. Norwich City (Norwich)

3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET: Tottenham Hotspur vs. Southampton (Spurs)

3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET: Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Watford (Draw)

5:30 p.m. BST/12:30 p.m. ET: Everton vs. Manchester City (Man City)



Sunday, September 29

4:30 p.m. BST/11:30 a.m. ET: Leicester City vs. Newcastle United (Leicester)

Monday, September 30

8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET: Manchester United vs. Arsenal (Arsenal)

Players to Watch

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Arsenal

Arsenal against United used to be a season-defining fixture in the Premier League.

It has lost some of its sheen recently because neither side are realistic champions any longer, but Monday's fixture should still be an entertaining affair.

Arsenal have not won a league game at Old Trafford since 2006, but they visit the stadium this season with United looking hugely vulnerable.

Despite investing heavily in Harry Maguire in the summer, the Red Devils' defence remains weak, and they conceded twice in their defeat to West Ham United on Sunday.

And Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has the talent and form to cause havoc in United's back line:

If the 30-year-old striker is on song in Manchester, Arsenal should beat United.

The Manchester giants have simply not found their form yet this term, and if Arsenal are ever going to break their torrid run at Old Trafford, it is now.

N'Golo Kante, Chelsea

Chelsea may have lost to Liverpool on Sunday, but it was a positive performance from Frank Lampard's side as they caused plenty of problems for the league leaders.

Best of all, though, it marked the return of N'Golo Kante to the side after injury, and he put in a typically superb performance, which included a brilliant goal:

The France international is the Blues' best player and can impact every game he plays both in attack and defence.

There is no doubt Lampard would not have wanted his side sitting in 11th six games into the new season, but due to the current mid-table congestion, a victory can send any side shooting up the standings.

A home clash against Brighton & Hove Albion, who are winless since the opening day of the season, is an ideal opportunity for Chelsea to bounce back from defeat to Liverpool.

And if Kante produces another midfield masterclass, the Seagulls will have little chance of taking anything back to the south coast.