Every B/R Top 10 College Football Team's Biggest Weakness

Nobody's perfect. Not even the top 10 teams in Bleacher Report's Top 25 after Week 4's games concluded late Saturday night.

Yes, LSU, Oklahoma and Ohio State look flawless so far, but they still have some things to clean up. Sure, Alabama and Clemson have more talent than anybody in the country, but even last year's final teams standing have a few question marks at this point in the season.

Georgia certainly wasn't perfect in Saturday night's home win over Notre Dame, and neither were the Irish. Texas already has a blemish against LSU on its record, and though Wisconsin is playing old-school, powerhouse football, the Badgers have things left to prove.

So, where are the areas each member of the top 10 can improve?

For some programs such as Clemson and Alabama, the questions arise at areas in which they expected to excel. Others like Oklahoma have lingering questions from last season.

Let's take a look at college football's premier programs after four weeks of the season and see what needs work if they're going to make it all the way to the College Football Playoff—and perhaps beyond.