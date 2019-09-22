College Football Rankings: B/R's Top 25 After Week 4

4 of 4

There aren't a lot of exciting matchups next Saturday in a fairly "down" week this deep into conference play. But there are a few games worth your time. Others have intriguing storylines.

And you know we'll have some upsets; we always do.

Arizona State at California

The Bears went across the country, dealt with the Mississippi heat and humidity and came away from Oxford with a 28-20 win over Ole Miss.

Herm Edwards' Arizona State Sun Devils are battle-tested with a cross-country win over Michigan State on their resume, too, but a disappointing loss to Colorado this week brought them back down to earth again.

This is still a game between the Pac-12's two biggest upstart surprises this year.

Penn State at Maryland

An ugly loss to Temple set first-year Terrapins coach Mike Locksley's program back a little, and Penn State narrowly missed an upset bid by Pittsburgh last week. This is a danger-zone game for the Nittany Lions, though, traveling to College Park.

Maryland is capable of upsetting James Franklin's team, and at the very least, this should be a good matchup. This is an upset-alert game.

Virginia at Notre Dame

The Fighting Irish showed up well in Athens on Saturday night, and they should continue to get their share of headlines despite the loss.

This is a team fundamentally sound on both sides of the ball, and it will face another stiff test as it returns home to play coach Bronco Mendenhall's Cavaliers. Notre Dame should win, but this could be a fun battle.

UVA dual-threat quarterback Bryce Perkins could cause any defense issues, even one as savvy as the Irish's. With Mendenhall calling the shots, the Hoos are well-coached on both sides of the ball, and this might be a slobberknocker.

USC at Washington

It's going to be interesting to see what happens with the Trojans' quarterback situation this weekend after Kedon Slovis left the game in a huge win over Utah. Matt Fink fared very well in relief, however, completing 21 of 30 with 351 passing yards and three touchdowns and one interception.

Did he earn the right to start regardless of Slovis' status?

The Huskies are back on track with a convincing road win against BYU, and this is another huge game for Pac-12 supremacy. It is the Trojans' stiffest remaining in-conference test.

Ohio State at Nebraska

The Cornhuskers are far from the program many thought they would be when they began the year ranked in the preseason AP poll. Scott Frost's team simply isn't ready for prime time.

But if it can find a way to beat the upstart Buckeyes at home, it could be a program-changer. Don't bet on it, but Ohio State still should be careful.

Washington State at Utah

Call it the rebound bowl.

There are some defensive issues for Kyle Whittingham's Utes, and they were pushed around at times at the line of scrimmage against USC, but this is still a good team.

If it is going to have a chance to defend the South division, missteps should be limited from here on. A major test comes in Mike Leach's Cougars, who somehow found a way to blow a 32-point lead and allow 50 second-half points in a meltdown loss to UCLA.

This is a game with major conference championship game ramifications.