Yankees' Domingo German on Administrative Leave Under Domestic Violence Policy

New York Yankees pitcher Domingo German has been placed on administrative leave under the joint MLB-MLBPA Domestic Violence Policy.

The league said in a statement it has "commenced an investigation into the matter," via Lindsay Adler of The Athletic.

The leave will last for up to seven days unless there is an extension by the league.

The Yankees provided a statement on the matter Thursday:

MLB and the Yankees did not specify what led to German's placement on administrative leave.

The 27-year-old has been a breakout star for the Yankees this season, producing a 4.03 ERA and an 18-4 record that gives him the best winning percentage (.818) in the majors.

Though he has made 24 starts on the year, he has been used out of the bullpen in his last two outings as the Yankees prepare for the postseason. The Yankees are on the brink of clinching a playoff berth with a 99-54 record entering Thursday.