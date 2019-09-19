Dwyane Wade Talks LeBron James, Anthony Davis' Lakers Entering 2019-20 Season

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade believes the Los Angeles Lakers have a lot of upside heading toward the 2019-20 NBA season, but he said it could take a while for the team to reach its potential.

The Lakers front office responded to a disappointing first season of the LeBron Era in L.A. by bolstering the roster with a series of additions, led by Anthony Davis, Danny Green, Avery Bradley and Dwight Howard, who replaced DeMarcus Cousins after the latter suffered a torn ACL in an offseason workout.

"The talent and the roster is great top to bottom," Wade told Brandon 'Scoop B' Robinson of Heavy. "It's just going to take some time to get it together and get the continuity together."

He added: "If they get it together, obviously they're going to be a very good team. LeBron, [Rajon] Rondo and those guys, their veteran leadership is going to try and get that continuity together early on and try to get it together and going fast."

Wade retired following last season after a 16-year career that included three NBA championships, 13 All-Star selections, two All-NBA First Team appearances and numerous other individual accolades.

The 37-year-old Chicago native, who now lives in the L.A. area with wife Gabrielle Union, told Arash Markazi of the Los Angeles Times he'll be a constant presence at Lakers games this season.

"You're definitely going to see me out there," Wade said. "I'll be there early to work out with LeBron before the game starts. I just want to stay around it and be as involved as I can."

The Lakers are the favorite in the new-look Western Conference with the Golden State Warriors no longer the prohibitive choice. James and Co. have +185 odds to reach the 2020 NBA Finals followed by the rival Los Angeles Clippers (+225), Warriors (+400) and Houston Rockets (+450), per Caesars Sportsbook.

Wade, who has experience with rebuilt star-studded rosters after he welcomed James and Chris Bosh to the Heat in 2010, isn't sure the Lakers are going to play at that level right away, though.

Fans will get their first look at the new-look Lake Show on Oct. 5 when they open the preseason against the Warriors. The regular season gets underway with a clash against the Clippers on Oct. 22.