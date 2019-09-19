Report: David Silva to Join David Beckham's Inter Miami at End of Season

Paul Harding/Getty Images

David Silva is reportedly primed to join David Beckham's Major League Soccer club Inter Miami next summer. The Manchester City playmaker "is attracted by the idea of becoming the franchise's marquee signing for Miami's inaugural season," per Tony Evans of The Independent.

Meanwhile, former Manchester United, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Beckham "is keen to bring in a Spanish-speaking superstar to maximise interest from south Florida's large Hispanic community."

Beckham, Jorge Mas and Paul McDonough are putting together the Miami squad. So far their efforts have yielded midfielders Matias Pellegrini and Christian Makoun, as well as forward Julian Carranza.

Evans noted how these signings show "the emphasis is on appealing to the Hispanic market." Pellegrini and Carranza are Argentinian, while Makoun hails from Venezuela.

However, Silva will be the key figure, the fulcrum Beckham's team will be built around. It's an idea already appealing to those connected to sport in the city.

The 33-year-old is contracted to City until the end of the season so would miss the start of the new MLS campaign, beginning in March. Silva extended his contract with the Citizens by one year back in 2017, helping the club win a pair of Premier League titles since.

He remains a valuable performer for Pep Guardiola and is still acting as the creative heartbeat for City:

Moving to Miami would represent an about-turn for Silva, who has previously expressed a desire to play for his "local team" Las Palmas once his career with City draws to a close.

Las Palmas likely need Silva's brand of ingenuity more, but there is no doubt having him on the books would be a fillip for Beckham's attempts to make Miami a marketable and competitive force in MLS.