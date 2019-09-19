USMNT Rise to 21st, Mexico Remain 12th in Latest FIFA Rankings

John Todd/ISI Photos/Getty Images

The United States men's national team was among the risers in the latest FIFA rankings, moving up one slot into 21st position.

Rivals Mexico remain in 12th place. Belgium maintained their lead, ahead of world champions France and Brazil. Here is a look at the top 10:

Spain were the biggest movers in the top 10, jumping two spots into seventh place. The Netherlands rose three spots into 13th place, while Germany fell one spot, to 16th:

The USMNT's rise was somewhat surprising, considering they are winless in their last three matches. During the most recent international break, the Stars and Stripes lost 3-0 to Mexico and played out a 1-1 draw with Uruguay.

Poland lost to Slovenia and drew with Austria, however, dropping two spots and handing the USA 21st place as a result.

El Tri sit just a single point behind Switzerland in 12th place after beating the USA and losing 4-0 to an Argentinian team missing key players in Lionel Messi, Sergio Aguero and Angel Di Maria.

The Netherlands built on their solid showing in the UEFA Nations League by beating Germany and Estonia in Euro 2020 qualifying. They're quickly closing in on the top 10 and will play four more qualifiers in 2019.

France beat Albania and Andorra by a combined score of 7-1, while Brazil drew with Colombia and lost to Peru in their most recent matches, opening the door for Les Bleus to reclaim second place. Leaders Belgium have won all of their qualifiers so far, conceding just a single goal in six outings.