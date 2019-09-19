Former Burton Defender Kelvin Maynard Dies at 32 in Shooting in Amsterdam

David Rogers/Getty Images

Former Burton Albion full-back Kelvin Maynard was shot and killed in Amsterdam on Wednesday, police have confirmed.

Per Goal, the 32-year-old was attacked by two men on a motor scooter, according to witness reports. Maynard's car came to a halt near a fire station, and he could not be resuscitated. Police have asked additional witnesses to come forward.

Albion expressed their condolences upon learning the news:

Maynard joined the Brewers in 2014 before returning to the Netherlands in 2017.

Born in Suriname, he spent the bulk of his career in the Netherlands, playing for Volendam, Emmen, Spakenburg, Quick Boys and Alphense Boys. He also had stints in Portugal, Hungary and Belgium.

With Burton, he helped the team win promotion to League One for the first time in history during the 2014-15 campaign. A serious injury ruled him out for the entirety of the 2015-16 season, and his contract wasn't extended.