Dortmund's Mats Hummels: Jadon Sancho Could Play for 'Any Team in the World'

ODD ANDERSEN/Getty Images

Borussia Dortmund defender Mats Hummels has praised team-mate Jadon Sancho, saying he has the talent to play for the biggest clubs in the world.

Speaking to Sport Bild (h/t Mirror's Gareth Bicknell), the 30-year-old also talked about Sancho's sky-high potential: "I could imagine him in just about any team in the world. Although he's not mature yet, Jadon is already an outstanding footballer. His one-on-one, the pace. He loves to prepare goals. He is an absolute weapon that even has potential for improvement."

Hummels became a team-mate of Sancho after re-joining Dortmund from Bayern Munich in the summer. He has since watched the 19-year-old score twice and add four assists in four Bundesliga matches already.

The youngster has been a sensational weapon for BVB:

Here are some of his top Bundesliga highlights:

According to Bicknell, his strong play has attracted the attention of Manchester United, who were linked with the talent throughout summer.

The Red Devils parted with Romelu Lukaku in the summer, selling him to Inter Milan, and that has left them short on star talent in attack. Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial are the main weapons under manager Ole Gunnar Solksjaer, and neither is a natural fit on the right wing, where Sancho thrives.

Martin Meissner/Associated Press

Despite all of the speculation, Sancho recently told Viasport (h/t Sacha Pisani of Goal) he's only focused on his current club right now:

"I can't tell the future. I just take it game by game. I just wanna give 100 per cent for Borussia Dortmund. I really want to do well with Dortmund. Obviously, I want to win titles and give everything. It's crazy. Everything has come so fast. But I have a great team. They keep me humbled. I just take it game by game and give 100 per cent."

Dortmund have started the season with three wins from four Bundesliga matches and trail leaders RB Leipzig by a single point. They have been drawn in the difficult UEFA Champions League Group F, where they'll battle it out with Barcelona, Inter Milan and Slavia Prague.

Their next outing will be on Sunday, away to Eintracht Frankfurt.