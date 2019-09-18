Alabama's Nick Saban Reveals Biggest Regret of Professional Coaching Career

Richard Shiro/Associated Press

Since returning to college football, Nick Saban has led LSU's biggest rival to five national championships.

It turns out Saban wishes he could've been doing all that in Baton Rouge. The Alabama coach admitted his biggest professional regret was leaving LSU for the Miami Dolphins in an interview with Glenn Guilbeau of the Lafayette Daily Advertiser.

"As it turns out, what I learned from that experience in hindsight was, it was a huge mistake to leave college football," Saban said. "And I know a lot of LSU fans think I left for whatever reasons, but I left because I wanted to be a pro coach, or thought I wanted to be a pro coach. We loved LSU. We worked hard to build the program. If there was one thing professionally that I would do over again, it would've been not to leave LSU."

