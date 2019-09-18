Blazers' Damian Lillard Plans to Play for Team USA in 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistSeptember 18, 2019

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard reacts after being called for a foul against the Denver Nuggets in the first half of Game 5 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series, Tuesday, May 7, 2019, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard said he wants to play for Team USA at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan.

"I plan on being a part of that. I plan on playing," Lillard told James McKern of news.com.au in an interview released Tuesday.

The 29-year-old Oakland native was on the United States' preliminary roster for the 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup, but he withdrew from consideration in July.

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.    

Related

    Who You Got: Melo or JR?

    Examining which gunner is the better FA pickup

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Who You Got: Melo or JR?

    Examining which gunner is the better FA pickup

    Andy Bailey
    via Bleacher Report

    The Offseason Pickup All-Stars

    These players are going viral this offseason

    NBA logo
    NBA

    The Offseason Pickup All-Stars

    These players are going viral this offseason

    Greg Swartz
    via Bleacher Report

    NBA's Top 10 SFs of All Time ✍️

    Who's in your top 5 list?

    Portland Trail Blazers logo
    Portland Trail Blazers

    NBA's Top 10 SFs of All Time ✍️

    Who's in your top 5 list?

    Andy Bailey
    via Bleacher Report

    Steph 'Definitely' Wants to Play for Team USA at 2020 Olympics

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Steph 'Definitely' Wants to Play for Team USA at 2020 Olympics

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report