Blazers' Damian Lillard Plans to Play for Team USA in 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard said he wants to play for Team USA at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan.

"I plan on being a part of that. I plan on playing," Lillard told James McKern of news.com.au in an interview released Tuesday.

The 29-year-old Oakland native was on the United States' preliminary roster for the 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup, but he withdrew from consideration in July.

