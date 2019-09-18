Video: Craig Biggio, Son Cavan Become 2nd Father-Son Duo to Hit for Cycle

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

Toronto Blue Jays second baseman Cavan Biggio hit for the cycle in Tuesday night's 8-5 victory over the Baltimore Orioles, which matched a feat accomplished by his dad, Houston Astros legend Craig Biggio, and made them the second father-son duo in MLB history to each record a cycle.

The Biggios joined Gary Ward (1980) and Daryle Ward (2004) in the exclusive club, per ESPN.

"I did know my dad had one," Cavan said. "I have a ticket to the game he got it in in my room my whole life. I didn't think I was going to get up there for the opportunity."

The younger Biggio has overcome a sluggish start to his MLB career to put together a strong rookie campaign for the Jays, who also feature Vladimir Guerrero Jr., the son of Craig's Hall of Fame cohort Vladimir Guerrero, and Bo Bichette, the son of four-time All-Star Dante Bichette.

Cavan's posted a .230/.361/.425 slash line with 14 home runs and 13 stolen bases. He also has a 1.136 OPS in 39 September at-bats.

The 24-year-old Houston native completed his cycle with a triple in the ninth inning.

"That was a crazy scene," Toronto manager Charlie Montoyo said, per ESPN. "The whole dugout was cheering for him. A triple is hard to get in this ballpark. He was really going all-out rounding second. He's aggressive at the plate, and he's really doing better."

Toronto and Baltimore will face off in the second tilt of their three-game series Wednesday night at Camden Yards.