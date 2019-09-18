Daniel James out for Manchester United's UEL Opener vs. Astana with Injury

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed Daniel James will miss the club's UEFA Europa League clash with Astana on Thursday through injury.

BBC Sport's Simon Stone relayed as much:

The Red Devils will host Astana at Old Trafford in the opening match of their Europa League campaign.

Per Stone, James did not take part in training on Wednesday:

Simon Peach of the Press Association relayed from Solskjaer that James suffered the unspecified injury in the 1-0 win over Leicester City last Saturday.

The manager also confirmed Paul Pogba, Anthony Martial and Luke Shaw will be unavailable against Astana, but Jesse Lingard and Diogo Dalot can be called upon after recovering from fitness issues of their own.

James arrived in the summer from Swansea City in a £15 million deal.

The 21-year-old has enjoyed a fine start to life at Old Trafford, scoring three goals in his first five appearances for the club, four of which he's started.

He also scored his second goal for Wales' senior side during the international break:

The winger's performances have drawn plenty of plaudits this season, including from former players Matt Upson and Don Hutchison as well as the Telegraph's Jason Burt on BBC 5 Live Sport:

Without James and Martial, United won't have many senior options available in wide positions on Thursday.

The Europa League group stage isn't likely to be among the Red Devils' highest priorities, though, so Solskjaer may view it as a good opportunity to give minutes to younger players.