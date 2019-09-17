Trevor Siemian Out for Season with Leg Injury; Luke Falk to Start for Jets

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

New York Jets quarterback Trevor Siemian will undergo season-ending ankle surgery, head coach Adam Gase told reporters Tuesday.

Gase confirmed Siemian suffered ligament damage to his left ankle when Myles Garrett tackled him in Monday's 23-3 defeat to the Cleveland Browns.

With Sam Darnold still out with mononucleosis, Luke Falk will be the Jets' starting quarterback for their Week 3 encounter with the New England Patriots.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.