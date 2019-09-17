Trevor Siemian Out for Season with Leg Injury; Luke Falk to Start for Jets

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistSeptember 17, 2019

New York Jets quarterback Trevor Siemian (19) looks to make a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Adam Hunger/Associated Press

New York Jets quarterback Trevor Siemian will undergo season-ending ankle surgery, head coach Adam Gase told reporters Tuesday.

Gase confirmed Siemian suffered ligament damage to his left ankle when Myles Garrett tackled him in Monday's 23-3 defeat to the Cleveland Browns.

With Sam Darnold still out with mononucleosis, Luke Falk will be the Jets' starting quarterback for their Week 3 encounter with the New England Patriots.

        

