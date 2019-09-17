NBA Rumors: Warriors 'Have Always Been the Big Threat' to Land Giannis in 2021

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors were unable to re-sign Kevin Durant this offseason. Another MVP could be headed to the Bay Area in due time, however.

ESPN's Ramona Shelburne reported Monday on The Jump that the Warriors "have always been the big threat" to sign Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo when he becomes a free agent in 2021.

