Cowboys' Jerry Jones Talks Dak Prescott Contract, Taco Charlton Trade Rumors

Evan Vucci/Associated Press

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones appeared on 105.3 The Fan on Tuesday morning to discuss several topics, including the contract situation surrounding quarterback Dak Prescott.

Prescott, who is in the final year of his contract, is off to a red-hot start, which could conceivably give him leverage in contract negotiations.

While Jones has made it clear he wants to re-sign Prescott, his comments Tuesday suggest he isn't panicking or rushing the process: "They [his agents] don't want to leave a stone unturned. ... I look at Dak long-term."

Jones added that the lack of a new deal for Prescott thus far doesn't bother him "a bit."

Dallas is 2-0 with wins over the NFC East rival New York Giants and Washington Redskins, and Prescott has played a significant role in the undefeated start. He has completed 82.3 percent of his passes for 674 yards, seven touchdowns and one interception while rushing for 81 yards on nine carries.

One player who hasn't contributed to the Cowboys' hot start is defensive end Taco Charlton, who was a healthy scratch for both games.

Per ESPN's Todd Archer, Charlton took to social media Monday and tweeted, "Free me." After deleting the tweet, Charlton tweeted the following:

When asked about Charlton on Tuesday, Jones suggested he hasn't given up on him as potentially an important player for the Cowboys: "He's got a lot of things going for him ... He's got length ... He doesn't quite have the position flex you might like, but overall, [Taco] can step out there and play winning football for us. I'm not in any way dismissing Taco."

The Cowboys selected Charlton with the No. 28 overall pick in the first round of the 2017 NFL draft out of Michigan after he posted 10 sacks in his senior season with the Wolverines.

He appeared in all 16 games in 2017 and finished with 19 tackles, three tackles for loss and three sacks. Last season, Charlton posted 27 tackles, five tackles for loss and one sack.

With DeMarcus Lawrence and Tyrone Crawford to hold down the starting defensive end spots for Dallas and the likes of Kerry Hyder, Dorance Armstrong and Joe Jackson as depth, Charlton has been unable to crack the lineup this season.

Despite the disappointing start to Charlton's season, Jones' comments didn't seem to imply the Cowboys are actively looking to trade or release him.